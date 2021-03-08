Health
China cracks down on fake African swine fever vaccine
Beijing (Reuters)-China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said Monday that it would further crack down on the illegal production and sale of African swine fever vaccines as a sign of the extent of the problem damaging the world’s largest pig farming industry.
The ministry, which has warned of such actions since 2019, has taken stricter measures to “prevent the hidden risks of counterfeiting African swine fever” and ensure the recovery of classical swine fever and the stable development of the industry. Said it was necessary.
Chinese herds of pigs are still recovering from the catastrophic outbreak of the disease, which was most often fatal to pigs in their original form, and have wiped out about half of the herds.
However, industry insiders believe that the use of illegal vaccines has caused a new chronic form of African swine fever, Reuters reported in January.
Vaccines against the disease have not been approved anywhere in the world, but it is said that some strains of live viruses with the genes that are thought to prevent the disease have been removed are prevalent in China.
The ministry said it needed to strengthen identification and testing and urged local governments to identify positive samples of the virus and report strains lacking artificial genes to state veterinary authorities as soon as possible.
All local governments said the punishment for illegal activities related to fake vaccines should be increased and that any suspected criminal case should be referred to the judiciary immediately.
Pharmaceutical companies will be fined the highest amount, licenses will be revoked, and personnel will be banned from making veterinary products for the rest of their lives.
The ministry also plans to launch an education campaign for farmers on the risks of using fake vaccines, which will provide 30,000 yuan ($ 4,600) to those who inform authorities about their use.
The latest action is a growing concern about the recurrence of classical swine fever in winter. Analysts say the prevalence is much higher, but official outbreaks have been reported nationwide, most recently in Sichuan, Hubei, and Yunnan.
“The ASF problem is so serious that it has been out of control for some time,” said Wayne Johnson, a veterinarian at Enable Ag-Tech Consulting, a Beijing-based consultancy.
The measures taken by the ministry should be commended, but he added that some producers will struggle to comply with the ban on sending virus-infected pigs to slaughterhouses.
“There is no place for them to go,” he said.
According to the ministry, state officials must report on their efforts against vaccine use by June 30 and November 30.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Center for Animal Health and Epidemiology of China have said they will step up epidemiological studies of “new strains” of African swine fever.
Researchers recently reported discovering several mutations in the virus.
($ 1 = 6.5073 RMB)
Report by Dominique Patton; edited by Michael Perry and Richard Pullin
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]