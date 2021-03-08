Hartford Healthcare Opens Three More COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics in Connecticut Today – NBC Connecticut





Hartford Healthcare will open three new mega-vaccination clinics in Connecticut on Monday. This effort is part of a healthcare system program to take more shots as a weapon and increase access to doses for eligible patients. Who can get the COVID-19 vaccine in Connecticut? Three new locations include the Xfinity Theater in Hartford, Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, and Foxwoods Casino in Mashantucket. The data show that people who meet the criteria for obesity are at increased risk of serious complications from COVID-19. As a result, some states use BMI (Body Mass Index) to qualify for early access to vaccines. Dr. John Torres, a medical correspondent at NBC News, attended LX News to discuss how BMI can help calculate risk and where risk is deficient. The healthcare system has the ability to distribute 35,000 vaccines weekly, and if supply increases, the system may distribute more than 75,000 vaccines weekly. The rotation uses Pfizer, Modana, and the newly FDA-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine. To sign up for an appointment, call 2-1-1 or hartfordhealthcare.org.. How to get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Connecticut on the phone: Call the Connecticut Vaccine Reservation Support Line (877-918-2224) and schedule a specific location 24 hours a day, 7 days a week from 8 am to 8 pm. online: Make an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination VAMS, vaccine management management system.. Fill out the form to let the Public Health Service know that you are interested Create an account with VAMS.. If you are currently eligible for vaccination, you must receive an email from VAMS and complete your registration within 12 hours. Click here to create an account.. Please check the email from [email protected] .. Click the link in the email to create an account. You will be asked to get the code that will be sent to you by email. You need to create a password and keep it in a safe place. If You Forgot Your Password, the Forgot Password link on the login page is only available if you created your password as part of your VAMS registration. Complete VAMS registration. The first question asked by VAMS is “Did you register with VAMS as a vaccine recipient?” The answer to this question is no.

Questions with a red asterisk are mandatory.

You do not need to enter any insurance information.

You will be prompted to share some additional information about yourself.

To make VAMS aware of the options you have selected for racing, click on the selection in the box on the left and click the arrow pointing to the right to move the selection to the box on the right. Use your zip code to find a clinic near you on VAMS. The system will automatically search for clinics within a 10 mile radius of your zip code, but you can select up to 100 miles from the drop-down menu. This may provide more clinic locations in the search results.

You may need to check the location of multiple clinics to find available appointments. Find the slot that suits you and book it.

..





