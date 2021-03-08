Here’s what you need to know about SARS-CoV-2 virus variants:





SARS-CoV-2 virus mutants: B.1.1.7, B.1. 351 and P.1 are three variants of the coronavirus that have been detected so far. Here’s what you need to know about their transmission rate and severity:

Coronavirus mutants: B.1.1.7 and B.1.351 mutants have been shown to have increased transmission rates

highlight Coronavirus variant: B.1.1.7 was first identified in the United Kingdom B.1. 351 was first identified in South Africa P.1 is distributed in Brazil There are several variants of the SARS-Cov-2 or coronavirus that cause an ongoing pandemic. The World Health Organization, along with its partners, is tracking three viral variants that are currently prevalent worldwide. “The first variant is B.1.1.7, which was first identified in the United Kingdom. The second variant is B.1.351, which was first identified in South Africa. The third variant is P.1. It’s prevalent in South Africa, but it’s been confirmed among travelers arriving in Japan, “said Dr. Maria Vankelhove, technical lead for COVID-19, the World Health Organization. SARS-CoV-2 Variant: Here’s what you need to know Transmissible Dr. Kerkhove added that scientists are currently tracking changes in the virus and what this means in terms of infection, severity, diagnosis, treatment, and potential effects on vaccines. I have. “So far, there is information that the infectivity of the B.1.1.7 and B.1.351 viral variants is increasing, which allows this viral variant to bind more easily to human cells. Due to a mutation that causes. “She informs. Speaking of P.1 variants, we have not yet seen an increase in their transmission rate, but investigations are underway to do the same. B.1.1.7 and B.1.351 are coronavirus mutants with improved transmissibility.

Photo courtesy of iStock Read again: WHO experts clarify why it is important to investigate the origin of the coronavirus Severity Studies from the United Kingdom suggest that B.1.1.7 is also becoming more severe, says Dr. Kerkhove. “Studies are underway to evaluate the effectiveness of the vaccine against these viral variants, and from the information available so far, the vaccine still works against these viral variants,” she adds. I will. How WHO tracks these variants Around the world, various mutations and variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been tracked through genomic sequencing. Many countries have sequenced the virus since the beginning of this pandemic. Important variants are those that change the behavior of the virus. “It can be more contagious, cause more serious illnesses, and have some impact on diagnosis, treatment, and vaccine functioning. These are variations of concerns that need to be studied properly. “. Dr. Kelhob added that this is important for making a difference in public health and social measures. Development of diagnostic or vaccine compositions. Read again: Three Myths About Coronavirus You Must Stop Believing How to protect yourself from new variants of the coronavirus Physical distance, hand hygiene, wearing a mask, breathing etiquette, opening windows, avoiding crowded areas, staying home when you’re feeling sick, getting tested as needed, following local advice are all Corona It is an important precaution against new variants of the virus. With the help of these measures, you can reduce the infection of the virus. Read again: How concerned should you be about the new strain of coronavirus?Know from an expert (Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, Technical Lead, COVID-19, World Health Organization) Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides general information only. It is by no means a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult your specialist or family doctor for more information. NDTV is not responsible for this information.





