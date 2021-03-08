Caribbean Tourism Leaders Celebrate Women’s Contribution to the Battle of COVID-19





Saint Lucia: Caribbean women are praised for their great efforts to help countries and regions in the region fight and recover from the crisis of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). In a statement commemorating International Women's Day on March 8, 2021, Vanessa Redesma, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Caribbean Hotel Tourism Association (CHTA), claims that Caribbean women are at the forefront. And called for a greater commitment to equality.of COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when first appearing A tireless effort to ensure that hotels, tourist facilities and communities remain safe and secure during the crisis and pandemic. "Colleagues in the tourism and hospitality sector are exemplary and effective leaders in protecting destinations and strengthening communities during this special time," said Ledesma. "Many of them worked with significantly reduced resources in many of the pandemics … they worked with colleagues in healthcare, care, and community organization for effective mobilization to resist the pandemic. Should be recognized together. "

Adhering to this year's theme, "Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in the World of COVID-19," Ledesma has made progress in the Caribbean tourism sector's perception of women's values. But an effective environment in which women can take more leadership: "The response of the tourism sector in the region to the crisis is the variety of experiences, perspectives and skills women bring to the table in the Caribbean. It reinforces our claim that it has significantly strengthened the containment of the new coronavirus. " According to the United Nations, the majority of countries that have succeeded in stopping the flow of COVID-19 and responding to its health and broader socio-economic impact are led by women. For example, government leaders from Denmark, Ethiopia, Finland, Germany, Iceland, New Zealand and Slovakia are widely recognized for their speed, determination, effectiveness and compassionate communication of facts about COVID-19. I will. Base public health information. Despite these striking facts, women are heads of state and government in only 20 countries around the world, and only a handful of women are in such positions in the Caribbean. Ledesma said gender diversity at all levels of management and leadership also provides a competitive advantage. "This was confirmed during the pandemic response, so we created the right conditions to ensure that women's outstanding contributions to community health and safety are in place at the highest executive levels of hospitality and tourism organizations. She added that CHTA continues to invest in the next generation of female leaders through the Young Leaders Forum initiative.

According to CHTA leaders, it's time to "go forward together" beyond COVID-19. "We need to leverage the wealth of experience and strength that women have shown during this global crisis and make sure that their perspectives are integrated. All stages of the ongoing pandemic response. For the formulation and implementation of policies and programs in Japan, and for our recovery. " Click here for more news



