Colon Cancer Screening: “The only wrong option is to do nothing,” doctors say





Colorectal cancer is the second most common cause of cancer deaths in the United States for both men and women, and during Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, doctors want to know about the importance of screening.

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and doctors want the general public to know about the importance of screening. Colorectal cancer is the second most common cause of cancer death in the United States for both men and women. “The 5-year survival rate for colorectal cancer is 90%, but 90% if detected early. Obviously, they are great odds and that’s what we want our patients to do.” Stated. Dr. Dana A. Sloan, Kaiser Permanente Gastroenterologist, South Baltimore County. “And if colon cancer is detected after it has spread to other parts of the body, its 5-year survival rate can drop to less than 15%,” she said. American Cancer Society Colon cancer screening recommended People at average risk start at age 45. Those who are considered to be at average risk have no family history of colorectal cancer in their first-degree relatives, a personal history of colorectal polyps, and a history of other gastrointestinal disorders such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. There is no. There are screening tests that people with an average risk of colon cancer can do at home. Known as FIT or fecal immunochemical tests, This is a screening method using human stool. “With this particular home-based test method, two things are achieved. No. 1, we can safely and effectively screen patients for colon cancer. Also, some patients You can also keep them away from the medical center when you may be a little reluctant to enter the room, “Sloan said. Sloane elaborated on how FIT differs from colonoscopy and said there was no need to use laxatives, sedatives, or take a break from work. Receive the kit by mail, place the sample in a tube, and mail the kit to the laboratory for testing. FIT is approved by the American Cancer Society for all average-risk patients. Understand what your risk is Then talk to your doctor about what is the best screening option for you. The only wrong option is to do nothing, “Sloan said.

