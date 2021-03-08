Studies show that wearing a face mask during strenuous exercise is safe for healthy people

Participants wore FFP2 under the test equipment. Credit: ERJ / IRCCS



According to a study published today, wearing a protective face mask has little effect on a healthy person’s ability to exercise hard. European Respiratory Journal..

Researchers have seen breathing, heart activity, and Exercise performance In a group of 12 while they are using motion Bicycles with and without masks.

They found some differences in measurements between wearing and not wearing a mask, but say that none of their results show a risk to health. This suggests that masks can be safely worn during strenuous exercise, for example to reduce COVID-19 infections among people visiting indoor gyms.

The study was conducted by a team of researchers including Dr. Elisabetta Salvioni of Centro Cardiologico Monzino of IRCCS in Milan, Italy, Dr. Centro Cardiologico Monzino and Dr. Massimo Mapelli and Professor Piergiuseppe Agostoni of the University of Milan.

Dr. Salvioni said: “The main route of transmission of the coronavirus is by respiratory droplets, and increased breathing during exercise can promote infection, especially indoors. Studies have shown that wearing a mask spreads the infection. I’m sick, but there is no clear evidence that the mask can be worn safely. Vigorous exercise.. “

To address this question, the researchers worked with a group of healthy volunteers consisting of 6 women and 6 men with an average age of 40 years. Each person participated in a three-round exercise test. I have worn surgical masks (blue, single-use masks) and “filtering facepiece 2” or FFP2 masks (white, single-use masks are believed to provide slightly better protection than surgical masks).

While used by volunteers Exercise bike, Researchers measured their breathing and heart rate, blood pressure And the oxygen level in their blood.

Tests have shown that wearing a face mask had little effect on volunteers. For example, the ability to perform aerobic exercise was reduced by an average of about 10% (according to “peak VO2”, the highest possible measure of oxygen uptake).

I conducted an experiment using an exercise bike. Credit: ERJ / IRCCS



The results also indicate that this decrease was probably caused by the slightly more difficult volunteers to inhale and exhale through the mask.

Dr. Mapelli said: “This reduction is modest and, importantly, does not imply the risk of exercising with a face mask, even if healthy people are working at their best. COIVD-19, this finding, Everyday lifeFor example, opening an indoor gym can be safer.

“But the same is not true for people with heart or lung conditions. Further research is needed to investigate this question.”

The team is currently studying the effects of wearing Face mask During daily activities such as climbing stairs and doing household chores in a healthy person or a person with a heart or lung condition.

Professor Agostoni said: “COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on our community and hospitals, with catastrophic personal, professional and organizational levels. Nevertheless, this has been done by our young researchers. It was one of many enthusiastic studies.

“I’m particularly proud of this study because it begins spontaneously in the free time of the current pandemic’s gloomy time and demonstrates the need for clinical research even in emergencies.”

Professor Sam Bayat of the Grenoble University Hospital in France was the chair of the Clinical Respiratory Physiology, Exercise and Functional Imaging Group of the European Respiratory Society (ERS) and was not involved in the study. “There are still gaps in our knowledge of how to limit the spread of COVID-19, but we believe that face masks have a role to play, shops, trains, buses.

“These results are preliminary and need to be confirmed in a group of more people, but they seem to suggest that face. mask It is safe to wear for indoor sports and fitness activities and has an acceptable impact on performance. ”

