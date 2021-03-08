



March is National Nutrition Month and many are interested in learning how to properly nourish themselves in the COVID 19 pandemic. The truth is, there are no magic pills or single nutrients that can boost your immune system. Research continues to encourage the consumption of micronutrients through food to help maintain a healthy immune system and fight off pathogens such as viruses and bacteria. What a healthy diet can not Do

A healthy diet can do many things, but it cannot prevent pathogens such as the coronavirus from entering the body.You can help prevent infection by following the following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Recommendations including wearing a mask whenever you are outside the house, keeping a social distance, and washing your hands properly and frequently. What a healthy diet it can Do

A healthy diet provides essential nutrients that help strengthen the immune response to fight pathogens. Foods rich in Vitamin A (or Beta Carotene), Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Antioxidants, and other nutrients help the immune system work optimally. Eat a rainbow – add color to your plate

Did you know that different colors of food represent different nutrients, antioxidants and phytochemicals? All of these are essential to keeping the immune system strong. Although certain foods and diets cannot prevent you from becoming infected with COVID-19, we know that a healthy immune system can protect and fight the body when exposed. The following colorful nutrients play an important role in supporting the development and functioning of the immune system. Orange = beta carotene

Pumpkins, pumpkins, sweet potatoes, carrots and mangoes are rich in beta-carotene and have been shown to protect the lungs and boost immunity. Oranges, spinach, tomatoes and broccoli are also good sources of beta-carotene.

An important factor in supporting the functioning of the immune system and fighting infection. Foods rich in vitamin D are fatty fish such as mushrooms, eggs and salmon. It is also found in fortified milk and alternative milk.

Reach for foods high in vitamin C to rejuvenate your diet. These include citrus fruits, berries, melons, broccoli, tomatoes and peppers.

Probiotics are “good bacteria” that promote gut health and help regulate the immune system to protect it from infections. It is contained in fermented foods such as yogurt and kimchi.

Zinc is important not only to help the immune system fight off invading bacteria and viruses, but also to help heal wounds and maintain proper taste and smell. Zinc is found not only in wheat germ, beans, nuts and tofu, but also in meat and seafood.

Natalie Castro is a registered dietitian and nutrition and wellness manager at Baptist Health in South Florida, overseeing the organization’s food and nutrition policy. Castro holds a bachelor’s degree in nutrition and nutrition from Florida International University and a master’s degree in nutrition and exercise science from the University at Buffalo, New York. She believes that a food environment supported by healthy choices fosters healthier lifestyle habits. She is accredited for adult weight management by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, and her research has been published in several peer-reviewed medical journals. Ruset cod trout Lucette Talamas is a dietitian registered for community medicine at Baptist Health in South Florida. She holds a bachelor’s degree in food science and human nutrition from the University of Florida and a master’s degree in nutrition and health science from Benedictine University. With additional experience as a clinical dietitian, Taramas enjoys providing practical nutritional information to promote a healthy lifestyle that helps prevent and manage chronic illness. Her expert tips and advice can be found in print and broadcast media such as Miami Herald, South Florida PBS, CBS Miami, Telemundo, and Univision. Working in a specialized nutritional organization, Taramas received the 2018 Certified Young Dietitian Award from the Florida Academy of Nutrition and Nutrition. Source: https://nutrition.bmj.com/content/3/1/74

