March 8, 2021 Here’s what you need to know:

Detroit – The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan increased to 596,054 as of Saturday, killing 15,666 people, state officials report.
Total for Saturday updates 1,289 new cases And 56 additional deaths -Including the 48 deaths identified during the review of the record, which means that it did not occur between Friday and Saturday. On Friday, The state reported 594,765 confirmed cases, including 15,610 deaths..
State reported total 549,881 collections From the virus on Saturday.
The state no longer provides updates to coronavirus data on Sunday. The next update is scheduled for Monday afternoon.
Last week’s tests were delayed, with an average of about 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day, with a 7-day positive rate below 4.0% as of Friday. Hospitalization It has leveled off in the last two weeks.
Michigan 7-day moving average for daily Saturday was 1,210, a slight increase from last week. The average death toll for seven days on Saturday was 27. The state fatality rate is 2.6%.Status Also reports “active cases” Listed at 30,500 on Saturday.
Michigan reported more 2.5 million doses of COVID-19 administered, As of Thursday.
New: Here are the highlights of the $ 1.9T COVID bill approaching its final passage in the United States
According to Johns Hopkins University 28.9 million cases have been reported in the United States.. ,Above 523,000 people died Reported by a virus.
In the world, It has been confirmed that 116.3 million people are infected. And more 2.5 million people died..is more than 65 million people recovered, According to Johns Hopkins University. Due to limited testing, various ways the country counts deaths, and intentional underreporting by some governments, the true numbers are certainly much higher.
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccination: Information on how to find appointments, phases
to see: Michigan COVID-19 vaccine dose tracking 💉
to see: Coronavirus Cases, Tracking Outbreaks in Schools, Michigan
Michigan is that COVID-19 vaccine Local 4 plans to include residents over the age of 50.
next week
Starting Monday (March 8th), residents of Michigan over the age of 50 with an existing medical condition or disability are eligible to book the COVID-19 vaccine Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Said.
Family members and parents of caregivers who care for children with special medical needs are also eligible to be vaccinated from Monday.
“The more people have access to a safe and effective vaccine, the faster we can return to normal sensations,” Whitmer said. “We recommend that all qualified Michigans get one of three COVID-19 vaccines to protect you, your family, and your community.”
Later this month
On March 22, Local 4 learned that all Michiganers over the age of 50 would be eligible.
According to the state, more than 40% of Michiganers over the age of 65 are vaccinated.
“We know that more than 2.3 million safe and effective COVID vaccines have been administered in Michigan, and more vaccines have been brought to the state,” he said. Johnny Kaldoun, Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy for Health MDHHS.. “We are pleased to extend the eligibility for vaccination to more people as we continue to focus on those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19 and those who are at the highest risk of serious illness.”
Michigan has loosened it COVID-19 restrictions At bars and restaurants, such as capacity restrictions and curfew.
Governor on Tuesday, March 2nd. Gretchen Whitmer And that Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Announced that the restrictions on indoor meals have been revised.
According to the state, starting Friday, March 5, Michigan’s restaurants and bars will reach up to 50% capacity and can accommodate up to 100 people.
“We are proud to take this positive step without compromising public health,” Whitmer said.
Since February 1st, the restaurant capacity has been limited to 25%. From mid-November to the end of January, indoor dining in bars and restaurants was prohibited.
The number of confirmed cases of the more contagious COVID-19 mutant in Michigan has increased by more than 100 this week, suggesting that there is an “undetected spread” in the community.
Dr. Johnny Cardun, chief medical director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said the state had identified 422 cases of the COVID-19B117 mutant.
The number increased from 314 cases identified as of 6 days ago (February 24).
Through a partnership with SMART, Macomb County is providing Sterling Heights with a new vaccination site.
The vaccination site is located at the Sterling Heights Senior Center on Utica Road, between Shane Harlord and Van Dyck Road.
Reservations are required. Eligible residents and workers can call the SMART Macomb Vaccine line at 586-421-6579.
Wayne County has announced that it will open several vaccination clinics for residents over the age of 65.
The vaccination clinic will begin on February 23, according to county administrator Warren Evans.
“We are pleased that Wayne County is now able to start vaccination of the elderly,” said Evans. “I know everyone is eager to get back to normal safely. Our team is working hard to get COVID shots for all residents as soon as the vaccine is available. It is working.”
There are no walk-up reservations. Elderly people need to call the site number in the community to make a reservation.
A complete list of clinics and how to register can be found here.
Michigan COVID-19th Case report after February 15th:
February 15-633 new cases
February 16-775 new cases
February 17-939 new cases
February 18-888 new cases
February 19-1,193 new cases
February 20-635 new cases
February 21-742 new cases
February 22-742 new cases
February 23-1,316 new cases
February 24-1,245 new cases
February 25-1,388 new cases
February 26-1,073 new cases
February 27-1,156 new cases
February 28-784 new cases
March 1-785 new cases
March 2, -1,067 new cases
March 3, -1,536 new cases
March 4, -1,526 new cases
March 5, -1,486 new cases
Michigan COVID-19 reports daily deaths after February 15.
February 15-4 new deaths
February 16-19 new deaths
February 17-11 new deaths
February 18-85 news deaths (72 from important records)
February 19-23 new deaths
February 20-63 new deaths
February 21-one new death
February 22-2 new deaths
February 23-34 new deaths
February 24-9 new deaths
February 25-48 new deaths (30 from important records)
February 26-one new death
February 27-68 new deaths (62 from important records)
February 28-6 new deaths
March 1-6 new deaths
March 2-24 new deaths (12 from important records)
March 3-5 new deaths
March 4-37 new deaths (29 from important records)
March 5-10 new deaths
Coronavirus resource:
Introducing WDIV Insider: A new way for loyal local 4 fans to access and customize the ClickOnDetroit news experience. This new and free membership is a way to say thank you and participate in news actions. WDIV Insider Get exclusive access to Local4 teams and stations, including personalized messages, offers and deals for big events, and high-pitched news coverage. For more information on WDIV Insider, sign up here.
