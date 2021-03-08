Covid and the flu-should you still be vaccinated against the flu?

Dr. Morgan Mkhatshwa, Head of Operations for the Bonitas Medical Fund, reveals the differences and similarities between “flu” and Covid-19, how they affect the body, and why you should consider flu vaccination this year. explain.

Dr. Morgan Mkhatshwa, Head of Operations at Bonitas

Each year, seasonal flu kills about 11,500 people in South Africa alone. To date, Covid-19 has killed about 50,000 people in South Africa. The true mortality rate of Covid-19 takes some time to fully understand, but the crude mortality rate (reported mortality divided by reported cases) is 3-4%. For seasonal influenza, mortality is usually well below 0.1%. However, mortality is largely determined by access to and quality of health care.

How did Covid-19 affect the influenza virus?

However, the Covid-19 pandemic had a major impact on the 2020 influenza season, when reduced influenza activity was reported. This may be related to blockades and additional hygiene measures. Keeping in mind that the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends influenza vaccines in 2021, the circulating influenza virus is constantly evolving, making it difficult to accurately predict the next season.

Do I need to get the flu vaccine in 2021?

Dr. Mkhatshwa recommends that you do so. Influenza vaccines have been shown to reduce the risk of influenza illness, hospitalization and death. Influenza vaccination not only reduces the risk of getting the flu, but is also an important conservation measure for scarce medical resources, a concern for the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The flu vaccine should be given early enough to protect the coming winter. It takes about 2 weeks for the protective antibody reaction to develop. Due to the limited evidence of the safety and efficacy of co-vaccination with these vaccines, Dr. Mkhatshwa recommends waiting at least 14 days between Covid-19 vaccination and influenza vaccination.

How are the Covid-19 virus and the influenza virus similar?

“First, the Covid-19 and influenza viruses show symptoms of similar illnesses, which means that they both cause respiratory illness, ranging from asymptomatic or mild to severe illness and death. Appears as a disease.

“Second, both viruses are transmitted by contact, droplets, and any substance that can carry the infection, resulting in hand hygiene and good respiratory etiquette (cough and tissue cough, and). The same public health organization), such as Immediate Disposition), is an important action that everyone can take to prevent infection. ”

What is the essential difference between Covid and the flu?

Influenza is an acute viral respiratory infection transmitted by the influenza virus. There are three types of influenza, influenza A, B, and C. Influenza C is less common and causes mild illness. WHO states that there are important differences between the two viruses and how they spread. This has a significant impact on the public health measures that can be taken to combat each virus.

The two are essentially different viruses, and SARS-CoV-2 is a newly discovered coronavirus that causes Covid-19.

Transmission speed

This is an important difference between influenza and coronavirus. Influenza has a short incubation period and can spread faster than Covid-19. In addition, infection during the first 3-5 days of the disease, or potentially presymptomatic infection, is a major contributor to influenza infection. Even if you are using Covid-19, you can still infect someone 24-48 hours before the onset of symptoms. This is not the main cause of infection.

Disease severity

The range of symptoms of the two viruses is similar, but the proportion of severe illness seems to be different. For Covid-19, according to previous data, 80% of infections are mild or asymptomatic, 15% are severe and require oxygen, and 5% are serious infections and require ventilation. These rates of severe and serious infections are higher than those of influenza.

Who is at risk?

The Ministry of Health (DoH), along with the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NICD), targeted the following groups in the 2021 campaign:

Health care workers

Individuals over 65

People with comorbidities such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease

Pregnant woman

People living with HIV and AIDS

What are the signs and symptoms?

In terms of symptoms, Covid-19 and influenza can show symptoms and symptoms of varying degrees, from asymptomatic (asymptomatic) to severe. Commonly shared: fever or fever / cold, cough, shortness of breath or dyspnea, malaise, sore throat, runny nose or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headache, vomiting and diarrhea in some people It can cause, but this is more common in children than in adults.

Unlike influenza, other signs and symptoms of Covid-19 may include changes or loss of taste or odor. The Covid-19 test confirms the diagnosis.

Does a flu shot give me a mild flu?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Influenza vaccination does not cause influenza. Currently, needle-fed influenza vaccines are made from” inactivated “and non-infectious influenza vaccine viruses. Or it is made without the flu vaccine virus. The most common side effects of shots are pain, redness, tenderness, and swelling where the shot is given. Serious allergic reactions to the flu vaccine are extremely rare. ”

Not convinced yet?

The influenza virus spreads very rapidly from person to person.

Even if the flu vaccine is not 100% effective against current flu strains, you are less likely to get the flu. If you get the flu vaccine, it will be much milder.

More importantly, flu vaccines can protect others through so-called “herd immunity.” Others may be part of a vulnerable family, such as small babies, the elderly, or people with weakened immunity.

The world is focused on Covid-19, but social distance, wearing a mask, hand washing or disinfecting can help protect you from both Covid-19 and the flu.