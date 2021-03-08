Health
Early stage study of COVID-19 pills
Pharmaceutical companies Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said in a small study that tablets like Tamiflu reduced the infectious virus in some people tested.
Washington — The experimental COVID-19 pill showed promising results in preliminary studies, the drug-developing company said Saturday.
so Press releaseIn a small study, pharmaceutical companies Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapy said that tablets such as Tamiflu helped reduce the time someone was infected with molnupiravir.
The study showed that after 5 days of treatment, 42% of 182 unhospitalized participants reduced COVID-19 infection compared to placebo. No complete results have been published at this time as other studies on this drug are still underway.
Dr. Roy Baines, Senior Vice President, Global Clinical Development Officer and Chief Medical Officer at Merck Institute, said the company is investigating drugs in both outpatients and hospitals. He added that the company plans to release more updates to Molnupiravir “when appropriate.”
Relation: Fauci: The COVID-19 variant found in New York is not yet widespread, but the White House takes it “very seriously”.
Authorities said there were four serious adverse events out of 202 treated participants, but they were not considered drug-related.
Dr. Wendy Painter, Chief Medical Officer of Ridgeback Biotherapy, said: “We are encouraged by these preliminary data when the need for antiviral treatment for SARS-CoV-2 is not met.”
Dr. William Fischer, the lead investigator of the study, said in a statement that if there were more findings in favor of the treatment of the coronavirus with molnupiravir, “especially because the SARS-CoV-2 virus continues to spread and evolve. It can have a significant impact on public health. ” World wide. “
New coronavirus for most people Causes mild or moderate symptoms.. For some people, especially the elderly and those with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses such as pneumonia and death.
There are more than 28 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University..
As of Monday, more than 525,000 people have died from the virus in the United States. Worldwide, there are more than 116 million confirmed cases and more than 2.5 million deaths.
