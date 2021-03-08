Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccine program will expand to more than 50 under certain conditions.What you need to know





Michigan has expanded its COVID-19 vaccination program to include all Michigan residents aged 50 and over by the end of March. Expansion points: From Monday (March 8th) Residents of Michigan over the age of 50 with an existing medical condition or disability are eligible to book the COVID-19 vaccine. Family members and parents of caregivers who care for children with special medical needs are also eligible for the vaccine.

March 22, All Michiganers over the age of 50. More information: Michigan COVID-19 Vaccination: Information on how to find appointments, phases Here are some answers to common questions about the Michigan COVID-19 extension (from MDHHS): Certain underlying medical conditions increase the risk of serious illness due to the virus that causes COVID-19. Serious illness due to COVID-19 is defined as hospitalization, hospitalization in the ICU, intubation or ventilation, or death. cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Down’s syndrome

Heart disease such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy

Immunodeficiency due to solid organ transplantation (immunity weakening)

Obesity (body mass index) [BMI] 30 kg / m2 or more and less than 40 kg / m2)

Severe obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg / m2)

pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

smoking

Type 2 diabetes The following medical conditions may increase the risk of serious illness due to the virus that causes COVID-19 and are currently eligible for vaccination over the age of 50. Advertising Asthma (moderate to severe)

Cerebrovascular accident (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

Cystic fibrosis

High blood pressure or high blood pressure

A condition in which the immune system is weakened due to blood or bone marrow transplantation, immunodeficiency, HIV, the use of corticosteroids, or the use of other drugs that weaken the immune system (immunity weakness).

Neurological conditions such as dementia

Liver disease • Overweight (BMI> 25 kg / m2, but <30 kg / m2)

Pulmonary fibrosis (damage or scarring of lung tissue)

Thalassemia (a type of blood type)

Type 1 diabetes Family members and parents of caregivers over the age of 16 who require special medical care can be vaccinated at this point. Special healthcare needs require physical, developmental, mental, sensory, behavioral, and cognitive use that require medical management, healthcare interventions, and / or the use of specialized services and programs. , Or emotional disability or restricted condition. The condition can be acquired by congenital, developmental, or illness, trauma, or environmental causes, imposing restrictions on the performance of daily self-maintenance activities, or substantial restrictions on major living activities. May impose.

After March 22, individuals over the age of 50 will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine once the vaccine is available. President Biden says the United States will produce enough vaccine for all adults by the end of May. As more supplies are produced and available, MDHHS will quickly change its prioritization guidance to eligibility people with underlying health conditions or disabilities. Advertising It is important to note that the vaccination stage is adjusted based on many factors such as efficiency, efficacy and fairness. Data are being evaluated to ensure that those with the highest risk and role in supporting the community are identified for vaccination, based on available supplies. We thank everyone for their patience while we understand the challenges and strive to use all vaccines accordingly. More information: Local 4 Dr. Frank McGeorge answers COVID vaccine questions Persons with disabilities over the age of 50 are currently eligible for vaccination (March 8). The ADA defines a person with a disability as a person with a physical or mental disability that substantially limits one or more major living activities. This includes people who currently have no disability but have a record of such disability. It also includes individuals who have no disability but are considered to have a disability. Advertising Examples of major life activities include eating, sleeping, standing, lifting, reading, bending, concentrating, thinking, communicating, and working. In addition, ADA also includes key physical functions (eg, “immune system function, normal cell proliferation, digestive system, intestine, bladder, nerves, brain, respiratory system, circulatory system, endocrine, reproductive function”). ..

