Liaoning pig breeders ride 450 kilograms of pigs. Breeders said they want classical swine fever to attract buyers, as the Chinese classical swine fever market remains limited in efforts to curb the spread of African swine fever. Photo: VCG Chinese agricultural regulators have vowed to launch a national campaign to crack down on the illegal trade and production of fake vaccines against African swine fever (ASF) in the market. ASF vaccines are not licensed in China or other countries around the world. Agricultural and rural areas said in a statement Monday that unauthorized vaccines manufactured and traded are illegal. The ministry said it would reward up to 30,000 yuan ($ 4,609) for fake ASF vaccines and encouraged citizens to tip off. In early May last year, the Chongqing City Public Security Bureau arrested seven people for selling a fake ASF vaccine that killed more than 2,000 pigs, the media reported. The media reported that some Chinese vendors disseminated false information about experimental ASF vaccines manufactured by the Harbin Veterinary Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS) and tricked farmers into buying them. The ministry warned of the safety risks and loopholes of fake ASF vaccines and urged the veterinary department to speed up research and development of ASF vaccines and strengthen crackdowns on fake vaccines. Epidemic strains of ASF in China belong to genotype II and the visually impaired. The ministry said in September 2019 that the introduction of genotype I vaccine virus from other countries to vaccinate pigs in China would complicate the ASF epidemic in China. The ministry emphasized the severe punishment given to people and businesses involved in the production of fake vaccines. Scientific research institutes that have illegally obtained administrative certificates for ASF vaccines will not be granted further certificates for the next three years, and related researchers may be dismissed, but related companies produce and operate. License will be revoked. African swine fever is thought to infect only pigs. It is not known that humans or other species have been infected. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Yunnan Province in southwestern China reported a new case of African swine fever last week. The disease occurred in 36 piglets illegally transported from outside Funing County. According to the ministry, six had already died. China reported the first case of the disease in northeastern Liaoning Province in August 2018. Later, outbreaks were reported in areas of other states.

