CDC publishes new report on face mask effectiveness





March 8, 2021-As more states lift the COVID-19 restriction, the CDC reduced the number of cases of coronavirus on Friday when the state mandated a face mask and resumed eating indoors. Reported an increase in coronavirus-related mortality when it was done. Rochelle P, director of the CDC. Walensky, MD, said it is a good reason for the state to remain vigilant for security measures, especially at this time when national coronavirus statistics are flat but new variants are emerging. “Wearing a mask reduces the number of deaths, and eating directly at a restaurant increases the number of deaths,” Warensky said at a press conference on Friday. “Sure, we will advocate a policy of listening to its public health science while we are on the plateau of this large number of cases.” CDC Weekly morbidity and mortality reports Maskmandate, adopted last year, said it was associated with a nearly 2% reduction in new COVID cases within 100 days of adoption. Within 100 days of lifting these rules, new coronavirus cases increased by 1.1% and coronavirus-related deaths increased by 1.1% when state and local governments lifted restrictions on face-to-face meals in restaurants. The study states that it increased by%. Recently, many states have relaxed coronavirus restrictions, including Texas, Mississippi, West Virginia, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Massachusetts, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wyoming. Texas is one of the most pandemic-damaged states, but Governor Greg Abbott said Tuesday. news release, “By opening Texas 100%, we have to do more to restore Texas’ livelihood and normality. No doubt, COVID-19 has not disappeared, but recovery, prevention. From vaccinations, reduced hospitalizations, and safe practices, it’s clear that the state obligations used by Texas are no longer needed. ” He also admitted that Texas has no obligation to wear masks, but personally continues to wear them. Others are encouraged to do so too.. CDC rating for indoor dining National Restaurant AssociationCalls this investigation “an attack on a non-informed industry rather than a credible scientific investigation.” “Correlation is not the same as causality. For example, if a positive correlation is found between ice cream sales and a shark attack, that does not mean that ice cream will cause a shark attack. In the case of restaurants, customer behavior outside the venue continues to be a major contributor to COVID-19 infection, “said a statement from the Restaurant Association.

