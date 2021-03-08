The COVID vaccine does not test positive for the facts of coronavirus and other vaccines.

Credit: www.shutterstock.com



COVID-19 vaccination is available throughout Australia.Therefore, health authorities are enthusiastic Dispel myths About vaccine,including Impact on COVID testing..

Does the vaccine give you COVID or make you test Are you positive for COVID?will you do vaccine Will it affect other tests? Do I need to have a COVID test if I still have symptoms after firing? And if the population is vaccinated again, do they still need a COVID test?

Examine the evidence to answer five common questions about the effects of COVID vaccines on testing.

1. Does the vaccine give me COVID?

The simple answer is no. This is because the vaccine has been approved for use in Australia and elsewhere. Free of raw COVID virus..

The· Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine Contains artificially generated parts of viral mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid).This carries specific genetic instructions for your body to make Coronavirus“Peplomer”. In response, the body initiates a defensive immune response.

The AstraZeneca vaccine uses a different technology.Viral DNA Viral vector “carrier” based on chimpanzee adenovirus.. When this is delivered to your arm, DNA encourages your body to produce spike proteins and stimulates the immune response again.

Vaccine side effects such as fever and fatigue, Usually calm and temporary.. These are not the signs of COVID itself, but the signs that the vaccine is working to boost the immune system.These symptoms too Common after regular vaccination..

2. Does the COVID vaccine make me test positive?

No, COVID vaccine Does not affect the result For diagnostic COVID test.

The current gold standard diagnostic test Known as nucleic acid PCR test.. It looks for the mRNA (genetic material) of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. This is a marker of current infection.

This is the test that most people take when they line up at a drive-through test clinic or go to a COVID clinic at a local hospital.

Yes, the Pfizer vaccine contains mRNA. However, the mRNA it uses is only a small part of the total viral RNA. You also cannot make a copy of itself. This is necessary because it is sufficient to detect. Therefore, it cannot be detected by PCR test.

The AstraZeneca vaccine also contains only part of the DNA But will be inserted Adenovirus carriers that cannot replicate do not test positive for infection or PCR.

3. How about an antibody test?

PCR tests are used to look for current infections, but antibody tests are also known as Serology test— Pick up past infections.

The lab will see if your immune system has risen antibody A sign that your body has been exposed to the coronavirus against the coronavirus.Tests because antibody development takes time positive An antibody test may show that you were infected weeks or months ago.

The COVID-19 antibody test is performed to determine if you are infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes coronavirus disease (COVID-19). It can take up to 2-3 weeks after infection with the COVID-19 virus to develop detectable antibodies. #mylocaltest pic.twitter.com/QOlMlKjzoD — Mylocaltestuk (@mylocaltestuk) March 1, 2021

However, your body also produces antibodies in response to vaccination. Here’s how to recognize SARS-CoV-2 and protect your users from serious COVID when you encounter SARS-CoV-2.

Therefore, when the COVID vaccine is deployed and people provoke a vaccine-induced antibody response, May be difficult To distinguish between people who have been infected with COVID in the past and those who were vaccinated a month ago. However, this depends on the serological test used.

Fortunately, antibody testing is not as common as PCR testing. And it is only ordered under limited rare circumstances.

For example, if someone is positive in the PCR but is false positive due to the nature of the test, or if a fragment of the virus remains in the airways from an old infection, public health professionals require an antibody test. The person was infected in the past.They may also order antibody tests During contact tracing Percentage of cases of unknown source of infection.

4. If I have been vaccinated but still have symptoms, do I need a COVID test?

Yes, we will continue to test COVID as long as the virus is prevalent worldwide.

COVID vaccines look promising in preventing people from becoming seriously ill or dead, but they cannot provide 100% prevention.

Real world data It suggests that some vaccinated people can still catch the virus, but they usually get only mild illness. I don’t know if a vaccinated person can give it to another person, even if they have no symptoms. Therefore, it is important that people continue to take the test.

In addition, not all people can get the COVID-19 vaccine. For example, in Australia Current guidelines Exclude people under the age of 16 and those who are allergic to the components of the vaccine.And but Pregnant woman It is not routinely recommended as it is not excluded from vaccination. This means that some of the population remains vulnerable to the virus.

Also, I’m not sure how effective the vaccine is. New SARS-CoV-2 variant.. Therefore, we continue to test to make sure people are not infected with these strains.

We know that testing, early detection of new cases, and contact tracing are central elements of public health’s response to COVID and remain a priority from a public health perspective.

We also need a minimum number of daily COVID tests to be confident that the virus is not prevalent in the community.As an example, New South Wales Aiming for over 8,000 tests A day to maintain this peace of mind.

As the flu season begins, continuous vigilance and high rates of COVID testing are also important. This is because testing is the only way to distinguish COVID from influenza (or other respiratory infections).

5. Does the COVID test stop over time?

Our approach to COVID testing is unlikely to change in the near future. However, the acute response to a pandemic ends as the COVID vaccine is deployed, the COVID epidemic, and the potential for long-term stay with us.

Therefore, COVID testing can be part of the management of other infectious diseases and part of the response to other ongoing health priorities.

