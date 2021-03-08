Care changes everything: The new campaign spotlights health insurance providers that offer functional care and coverage | National





Washington-(BUSINESSWIRE)-March 8, 2021- It has never been so important for Americans to have health care and coverage that works for them.new Education campaign From the American Health Insurance Plan (AHIP), an important way for American health insurance providers to work together to provide affordable and accessible care and compensation to millions of people every day when they need it most. It is shown. AHIP’s “Care Changes Everything” campaign is a national education program that shows how health insurance companies support the people who serve them daily. This demonstrates the commitment of AHIP and its health insurance provider members to better care and coverage, at a better price and more access. The campaign highlights a meaningful way for health insurance companies to stand side by side with Americans throughout these uncertain times and beyond. This campaign includes national television, digital and radio advertising. The campaign makes it clear that care and support should not be present only when you are ill. Care should help you every day, and affordable coverage always supports what it offers, anticipates needs, and always guides people towards better health. The campaign shows that AHIP and the companies it represents believe that care will change everything. Make COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccines affordable for everyone,

Protect the patient by covering the existing condition,

Lower the cost of prescription drugs,

Supporting Americans in Effective Ways to Improve Community Resources, Social Opportunities, and Health,

Supports people suffering from depression, isolation and hunger. “Today, people need more care and support than ever before,” said Matt Eyles, president and CEO of AHIP. “Everyone deserves an advocate, a partner who supports them, and someone who cares about their health as much as they do. American health insurance companies play an important role and we are together. We are working on behalf of people and their medical needs, large and small. “ From the early days during the COVID-19 crisis, health insurance companies have supported and cared for Americans. We actively cover COVID-19 inspections for free. Work with your doctor or hospital to speed up access to care and ensure that care is provided in a safe and effective environment. Expand access to telemedicine services and mental health care. We support families and small businesses in our community, especially the Color Community. As vaccines become more widely available, health insurance companies will contact Americans to help them obtain reliable information and these vaccines, which are very important for overcoming the virus. Plays an important role in.In addition, a new health insurance provider Vaccine community connector The Pilot Initiative aims to enable vaccination of 2 million older people aged 65 and over in America’s most risky, vulnerable and underserved community. They are working to quickly reach this important goal as the availability of vaccine supplies increases. The Care Changes Everything campaign also emphasizes this work. “American health insurance companies are helping and caring for the people we serve during this crisis,” says Eyles. “This is our mission and nothing more important. Our campaign focuses on the individual care practices we provide every day.” For more information CareChangesEverything.org About AHIP AHIP is a national association whose members provide medical and related service coverage to hundreds of millions of Americans daily. Through these services, we improve and protect the health and financial safety of consumers, families, businesses, communities and the country. We are committed to market-based solutions and public-private partnerships that improve consumer affordability, value, access, and well-being.visit www.ahip.org For more information. View source version above businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210308005493/en/ Kristine Grow, AHIP, kgrow @ ahip.org, 202-740-6230 Keywords: United States North America Columbia Special Zone Industry Keywords: Nursing Insurance Infectious Diseases Hospital Professional Services Other Health Care Medical Pharmaceuticals Health Other Professional Services Source: AHIP Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 03/08/2021 08:21 AM / DISC: 03/08/2021 08:21 AM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210308005493/en

