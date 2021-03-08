Vaccine reservation start, latest update





Below is the latest news about the fight against the coronavirus in Tennessee. Coronavirus this week: Vaccinations are wide open and infections settle in simmered dishes "Want to cry":A tragic day when Tennessee, Alabama, and SEC tournaments collapsed vaccination:The number of people vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine in Tennessee is as follows: Monday, March 8 Phase 1C begins in most Nashville, Tennessee Nashville has begun applying for the next stage of the coronavirus vaccine. This includes people over the age of 16 with a variety of health conditions and risk factors. According to the Metronashville Public Health Service, domestic contacts of medically vulnerable children are also eligible for the vaccine, along with the healthy children listed below. The conditions provided by MPHD are as follows: Current cancer treatment;

Chronic kidney disease;

COPD;

Pulmonary fibrosis;

Cystic fibrosis;

Moderate or severe asthma;

Obesity (BMI 30 and above);

heart failure;

Hypertension;

Sickle cell disease;

Thalassemia;

Diabetes mellitus;

Cerebrovascular accident or stroke;

Liver disease;

Or dementia. Residents of Nashville can find more information by going to covid19.nashville.gov.. You can find the sign-up form by clicking the yellow box at the top of the page. Tennessee Residents Can Find More Information By Going To covid19.tn.gov Then select their county. March 7 (Sun) Tennessee reports 1,278 new cases and 4 new deaths The Tennessee Department of Health announced 1,278 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours on Sunday. To date, there are 783,484 cases of coronavirus that have been confirmed or reported to be probable in the state. The state reports that 758,039 people have recovered from the coronavirus. Tennessee has reported four new deaths in the last 24 hours. In total, 11,547 people died in the state as a result of the virus. Tennessee currently has 747 hospitalizations associated with COVID-19. More than 6.89 million tests of COVID-19 have been performed, including 14,111 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. Nashville reports 143 new cases, no new deaths The Nashville Metro Public Health Service reported 143 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours on Sunday. This includes both confirmed and possible cases. Currently, there are 1,861 active cases in Davidson County. No new confirmed deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. To date, 647 people in Davidson County have died from COVID-19. This includes both confirmed and possible cases. There are a total of 90,784 cases in Nashville, with 88,276 listed as inactive or recovered. Currently, 16% of hospital beds in central Tennessee are available and 14% of ICU beds are available. The 647 COVID-19 deaths in Davidson County do not include 195 deaths reported by the Tennessee Department of Health, but have not been confirmed by Metro Public Health. An updated review process is currently underway to adjust for the reported 195 deaths.

