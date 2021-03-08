Wear a face mask during strenuous exercise that is safe for healthy people







The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio A small study found that healthy people wearing face masks had moderate respiratory discomfort and a slight decrease in cardiopulmonary parameters, but were considered overall safe even during strenuous exercise. .. “Despite the lack of clear data on the respiratory effects associated with the use of protective masks, their use is generally associated with shortness of breath during exercise and the need for greater respiratory effort even at rest. Belief and potential risk of reducing application Effective measures including infection, “ maximum Mapelli, MD, Researchers at the IRCCS Monzino Cardiac Center, and the Department of Clinical Science and Community Health in the Cardiovascular Section of the University of Milan, and colleagues European Respiratory Journal.. Source: Adobe Stock.

Researchers evaluated respiratory, cardiopulmonary activity, and athletic performance in 12 healthy adults (mean age, 40.8 years) while riding an exercise bike. With and without mask.. The masks tested were surgical masks and filtering facepiece particle class 2 (FFP2) masks. Each test was run at 24-hour intervals within 2 weeks. Researchers evaluated dyspnea and standard respiratory function before and after the intervention. Researchers have observed a gradual decrease in FEV 1 FVC from exercise without face mask (3.94 and 4.7 respectively) to exercise with surgical mask (3.23 and 3.77 respectively) and exercise with FFP2 mask (2.94 and 3.52 respectively). P According to the result, <. 001 (for comparison). In addition, researchers observed gradually lower VOs. 2 Uptake and CO 2 Production with decreased respiratory rate. During peak exercise, participants had a higher degree of dyspnea as assessed on the Borg scale when wearing surgical masks and FFP2 masks (5 and 9, respectively). Also, in peak exercise, VO 2 Incorporation (31, 27.5, 28.2, respectively; P = .001), ventilation (92, 76, 72, respectively; P = .003), respiratory rate (42, 38, 37, respectively; P = .04) and tidal volume (2.28, 2.05 and 1.96, respectively; P = .001) gradually decreased from not wearing a face mask to wearing a surgical mask and wearing an FFP2 mask. “This reduction is modest, and decisively, it does not indicate a risk to healthy people exercising with face masks, even when they are working at their best abilities. More. While waiting for people to come Vaccination against COVID-19, This discovery can have a practical impact on daily life. For example, opening an indoor gym can be safer, “Mapelli said in a related press release. “But the same is not true for people with heart or lung conditions. Further research is needed to investigate this question.” No adverse events have been reported. The researchers found no significant difference in oxygen saturation while wearing the mask. The researchers said the study was small and was conducted only in healthy middle-aged adults. Therefore, the results are tentative and should be reviewed by a larger group. According to the release, further research on the effects of wearing a face mask is underway not only in patients with heart and lung conditions, but also in healthy individuals who perform daily activities such as climbing stairs and doing household chores. reference: Press release.

