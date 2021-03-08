Do people still mask?

Murray J. Kote, Tiffany A. Radcliffe, Walter Thomas Casey II,

Data as of March 6, 2021. Credit: The Conversation



The· Governor of Texas And Mississippi It has announced that it will withdraw its state-wide masking obligations and allow restaurants and other businesses to return to 100% capacity in early March.The move comes during new infection numbers in the United States Still expensive It is known for its larger gatherings and crowded bars than it was just before the spring break in September. Coronavirus can spread quickly..

In addition to Iowa, Montana And North DakotaThese states, which recently unordered masks, are part of a new trend in some states that are repulsing domestically and internationally. public health Recommendations. Alabama And Utah We plan to do the same in April.

Residents and visitors to Texas and Mississippi will face situations where masks and capacity limits are no longer required. Still, The same governor cancels the mission It still encourages people to take precautions.

These mixed messages can be confusing. Removing the mask obligations and capacity limits contradicts the public health recommendations established below. Preventing the spread of COVID-19.. Studies have shown the impact of wearing a mask on public health. Maskman Date Reduces COVID-19 Epidemic..

So public health researcherInvestigate how policy changes have affected the US pandemic trajectory. The termination of mask obligations and other restrictions raises three important issues regarding liability, safety and public health.

What does personal responsibility mean?

It can be confusing to hear from state leaders that they are no longer obliged to wear masks, but individuals should choose to wear masks and stay vigilant.

If the stay-at-home order ends last summer resistance To Health guidelines Over time, there are some indications of what to expect. Wearing a mask drops rapidly without obligation.The· The result may be reduced compliance Along with other practices to reduce the spread of COVID-19 Public placeRise, such as social distance, and in some cases related.

This effect is for residents Political parties are consideredEnding Maskman Date can be seen as a partisan difference between the belief that they work together to protect each other. Fear to oblige Limit personal freedom.And if Polling about Vaccine hesitant Is an indicator and it is not unreasonable to expect if the mask obligations are relaxed Wear a mask that cuts in half – – Or even decline..

Does it mean that residents of these states are safer from the COVID-19 risk?

The simple answer is no. The message that the mask is no longer needed can lead to a false sense of increased security from the virus.

Still, new daily cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the United States, especially Texas March 1, 2021 was higher than October 1, 2020.. Unfortunately, some more contagious variants of the virus are also beginning to spread – Houston has examples of all major variants.. Wearing a mask is a known and effective barrier that strengthens the immunity gained from vaccination and disease recovery and prevents the spread of the virus.

Data as of March 6, 2021. Credit: The Conversation



No state has been fully vaccinated yet, but Texas and Mississippi have an even longer journey than any other state.they Rank 45th and 44th Between states by percentage of the fully vaccinated population.Vaccination one piece Of the public health reaction.

Public health guidance still recommends that vaccinated people wear masks, practice social distance, and avoid washing their hands and spreading. Coronavirus For those who are not protected. These mitigation efforts have been shown to work, Especially when consistently and widely applied.

Some studies have shown that imposing mask obligations reduces infection rates. A Study published on March 5 According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the implementation of mask mandate is associated with a decrease in the increase in daily COVID-19 cases within 20 days after the implementation, and the permission to eat in the restaurant is associated with the increase in daily cases. It turned out to be related.Another study found that mandatory masks in 15 states and the District of Columbia helped. Avoid more than 200,000 cases In April and May 2020.

“With the advent of more contagious COVID-19 mutants, community mitigation measures are becoming increasingly important as part of a larger strategy to reduce exposure to SARS-CoV-2 and reduce transmission. “The author of the CDC writes.

Why is there no consistent message?

Canceling an order for a mask, if any, puts a strain on the company to determine the guidelines to follow.

Not surprisingly, education and healthcare generally responded in favor. Continue to request masks and follow public health guidelines.. Some other industries and retailers Revise COVID-19 policy..

Business in some areas confronting Repulsion Because the state required regular customers to wear masks when they did not require them.People operating in multiple states may also need to address different mask requirements and balance the public. health Mask business case.Federal requirements for wearing mask On airplanes and certain other locations, business operations can be further disrupted if patrons are uncertain about the requirements and possible penalties for non-compliance.

Past experience shows the value of mandates

Already, Texas sees the state’s withdrawal of mask obligations and the collection of restrictions as follows: Municipalities follow..

We know from previous attempts to rely on personal responsibility, Like the law of seat belts,and Nutrition With choices Tobacco use, Some people Do something safe Only in the following cases Law requires It.

After all, people sayAnything that is not prohibited is allowed.. ”

Provided by

conversation





This article will be republished from conversation Under a Creative Commons license.Read Original work..