Health
What is fluvoxamine? OCD drugs can be used to treat COVID
According to scientists, antidepressants used to treat obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) may also be effective in treating some COVID cases.
Fluvoxamine, commonly sold under the Luvox brand, has emerged as a candidate for early treatment of the disease and can prevent the symptoms of some people who progress until hospitalization is required. There are studies that suggest.
Fluvoxamine is a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) that alters the way chemicals are transmitted by nerves in the human brain.
Known as neurotransmitters, these chemicals are released by nerves in the body before they attach to other nerves. Experts believe that neurotransmitter imbalances can cause mental disorders such as depression.
Fluvoxamine has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of OCD (FDAIt was also used in 1994 to treat patients suffering from social anxiety, post-traumatic stress, bulimia nervosa, and morbid gambling.
2005 analysis published in the journal Neuropsychosis and treatment He said it was “well tolerated” and the most frequently reported side effect was nausea. Studies have shown that there was no significant impact on weight or cardiovascular performance.
Most recently, scientists have theorized that the drug may also help treat people with COVID who are at risk of suffering from the serious symptoms of the disease.
The results of a two-week randomized clinical trial by scientists at Washington University in St. Louis last November showed that dozens of COVID patients treated with fluvoxamine did not show worsening, unlike those who received placebo. I suggested that.
A total of 115 people completed the study in the study, led by Eric Lenze, a psychiatrist at the School of Medicine. Clinical exacerbations did not occur in any of the 80 patients in the fluvoxamine group, but in 6 of the 72 patients in the placebo group.
The fluvoxamine group had 1 serious adverse event and 11 other adverse events, and the placebo group had 6 serious adverse events and 12 other adverse events.Survey results published in Journal of American Medical Association..
This study was cited as an inspiration for more recent trials, and the results are Open Forum Infectious Diseases Journal of February 1, 2021.
These results are based on actual tests using outbreaks of patients at the Golden Gate Fields Racecourse in Berkeley, California last November. None of the people who took fluvoxamine were hospitalized.
In a study led by racetrack doctor David Seftel and University of Minnesota medical scientist David Boulware, 65 people took fluvoxamine and 48 declined.
None of the 65 people in the fluvoxamine group were hospitalized. This is different from the fact that 6 out of 48 people were observed without medication. Two weeks later, unlike 29 of the 48 who did not take fluvoxamine, none of the 65 who took fluvoxamine had residual symptoms.
The authors say, “fluvoxamine appears to be a promising early treatment for COVID to prevent clinical exacerbations that require hospitalization and to prevent long-distance symptoms that may persist for more than 2 weeks. I need proof of a chemical test. “
Renze is currently conducting extensive research to determine the efficacy of fluvoxamine for early COVID treatment, based on previous small experiments.
It is run under the title “STOP COVID Trial” and aims to find out if fluvoxamine can be used to prevent more serious problems such as shortness of breath.
According to its website, the study randomizes approximately 880 participants over the age of 30 who test positive for COVID and are experiencing mild symptoms.
“Fluvoxamine may benefit patients with COVID-19 by slowing the progression of symptoms. It’s safe, cheap, and FDA-approved,” said the FAQ on the website.
“Drug repositioning, which uses FDA-approved medicines for new purposes, is used to test new therapies more quickly than new drug developments.”
On February 9, McMaster University in Canada announced that new trials of multiple drugs, ivermectin, metformin, and fluvoxamine, will be conducted to determine their efficacy in the progression of COVID disease. Results may come out in 3 months.
Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), said: CBS show 60 minutes Fluvoxamine aired on March 7 in the new potential treatment segment
“It looks like it has the potential to reduce the chances of a serious illness.”
The NIH director said: “It’s the FDA’s job to decide whether to approve this use of the drug, and it’s about benefits and risks, and the benefits are probably even a 20 percent reduction. You could go to the hospital. , That’s probably a good thing. It should be added to the mix. “
