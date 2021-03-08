ADHD needs to be renamed

“Rose with other names has a sweet scent.” This is a commonly used quote and for good reason. Juliet tragically underestimated the influence of Montague’s name. She was neither the first nor the last to underestimate the power of the name we give.

In psychiatry, the handbook determines how to name (or classify) the difficulties people face. When we talk about ADHD, schizophrenia, and depression, we use them so that people have more or less consistent ideas about our meaning. In addition, you can study groups of people of the same classification and learn about treatments and prognosis.

However, a serious and often overlooked side effect of this practice is that these names implicitly suggest a causal relationship. All the taxonomy we use Disability The cause SymptomsTherefore, it is advisable to understand the cause of the problem.we do not do.. At the very least, the term disability suggests a common causal structure. Causal heterogeneity in psychiatry.. In addition, these classifications apply to individuals, suggesting that the cause is primarily the affected individual.

The most common psychiatry handbook (DSM-5 and ICD-11) The classification status is clear. These are purely descriptive and are not based on the root cause. Still, in reality, he says, “He has ADHD, so he’s not attentive at school.” It’s a cyclical statement: the child is neglecting due to his carelessness.When we say someone has Attention deficit, We tend to look for the cause of the problem.But when someone says they have Attention deficit disorder, You may misunderstand that you have already found the cause. Or, in a milder version, assume the cause is somewhere in the individual (the brain).

At first glance, this may seem like a ridiculous, innocent mistake. But social scientists show time, again This systematically places the problem on the individual and diverts our focus from the context in which the trait leads to the problem (eg family / school / work).

One clear example is Relative age effect With ADHD.Youngest student in class More often diagnosed with ADHD And Receive more ADHD medications From their older classmates. It is a mirror image of the well-I known The relative age effect in professional sports where the relative maturity of young athletes is mistaken for talent. In ADHD diagnosis, it seems that relative immaturity can be mistaken for ADHD. The result of these children being unfair and disadvantaged compared to their older classmates.

So how does this work? How does our psychiatric classification system divert our attention from the child’s context and its problems? ADHD classification is readily available when younger children have attention problems. This is a name that clinicians, parents and teachers can understand as well. In addition, the term ADHD implicitly refers to a known cause, so the name seems to provide a clear explanation for both (do not do) And a clear outlook for treatment. As a result, one element of the child’s context of being younger than his classmates is overlooked. Therefore, it cannot be a starting point for intervention. The question, “What is the best way to deal with this child’s difficulties in this particular situation?” Replaced by “How can I best treat his ADHD?”

In addition, each context has an even more elusive counterpart, the social context. For example, a flexible school system for delaying enrollment in school (if it is more suitable for the development of the child) Also, the incidence of ADHD seems to be low..

Elements of a child’s individual context that can be overlooked include divorce, sleep problems, or poverty. However, clinicians are trained to consider individual situations and are prepared to avoid some of the risks of false causality (except for the effects of relative age). In contrast, the social situation of children (for example, state regulation of class size and implementation of debt relief programs) goes far beyond the views of mental health professionals. I would like to argue that the biggest risk lies here. By presenting the psychiatric classification (ADHD in this case) as an explanation rather than an explanation, there is a risk of overlooking various social options for enhancing the well-being of the child.

In any case, ADHD does not cause attention deficit more than its low socioeconomic status causes poverty. That’s exactly what the issue of attention is, and it’s part of the definition of ADHD.

We propose a very basic modification to the current psychiatric classification system that may balance the strength of descriptive classification with the pitfall of misassuming known common causes. To do.Our changes are as easy as it is effective: remove the term Disability From all classifications. Just drop it. For ADHD, call it Attention deficit (and / or) hyperactivity.. Nothing is lost in terms of definition, ease of communication, and accessibility to research. It also does not undermine the importance of the problems people face. The only thing we lose is the false suggestion that we understand the cause of the problem at hand when using the psychiatric name. Instead, we will see the child in full context and get an incentive to explore all the options for improvement.

Is it so easy? Can a single word omission change the way we approach children and parents in need? I would like to return to the lessons that Juliet has struggled to learn. Don’t underestimate the power of the name we give. It’s not about what they are, but what they represent.

Meet ADH: Attention deficit (and / or) hyperactivity. There is no family name.