Nova Scotia has not reported a new COVID-19 case.Active infection drops to 24

Halifax-Nova Scotia’s health authorities did not report a new case of COVID-19 on Monday, and five previously reported infections are now believed to have been resolved.

The state currently has a total of 24 active cases of new coronavirus. This is the number of cases in which Nova Scotia was most active in almost two weeks.

“It’s encouraging to see days when no new cases have been reported,” said Prime Minister Ian Rankin. “Nova Scotia continues to demonstrate their commitment to comply with public health measures, and we see their efforts working to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

NS case data

Nova Scotia Health Authority Lab Completed 2,768 tests on Sunday.

Since the pandemic began, the state has completed 373,135 tests.

Since October 1, Nova Scotia has completed 249,957 COVID-19 tests. There are 570 positive cases and no deaths.

Dr. Robert Strang, Chief Medical Officer of Nova Scotia, said: “Be vigilant and keep up the good work. Wear a mask, limit social contact, reduce social distance, adhere to meeting limits, and if you feel unwell, stay home and wash your hands. “

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Nova Scotia has had 1,659 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 1,570 recovered and 65 died from the new coronavirus.

Two people are hospitalized for COVID-19, one of whom is in the intensive care unit.

There are cases identified throughout the state, but most have been identified in the central zone, including the Halifax municipality.

The state government states that the cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in the state’s electronic information system, Panorama.

The numbers reflect where people live, not where the samples were collected.

Western Zone: 99 cases (1 active case)

Central Zone: 1,341 (17 active cases)

Northern Zone: 132 cases (3 active cases)

Eastern Zone: 87 (3 active cases)

Future quick test site

Nova Scotia Places COVID-19 Quick Pop-up Test Site website..

Rapid testing in Nova Scotia is offered to people who:

16 years and over

No symptoms

Never traveled outside the state

Not visiting potential exposure sites

I have never contacted a person who tested positive

The future rapid inspection sites are as follows.

Tuesday, March 9 Revlon Recreation Center, 36 Holland Ave., Bedford from 1 pm to 7:30 pm

Revlon Recreation Center, 36 Holland Ave., Bedford from 1 pm to 7:30 pm Thursday, March 11 From 11:00 am to 6:00 pm at St. Margaret Center, 12 Westwood Blvd, Upper Tantalon

From 11:00 am to 6:00 pm at St. Margaret Center, 12 Westwood Blvd, Upper Tantalon Friday, March 12 St. Margaret Center, 12 Westwood Blvd, Upper Tantalon from noon to 7:30 pm

State of emergency updated

The state of emergency, first declared on 22 March 2020, was extended to 21 March 2020.

Vaccine renewal

Nova Scotia COVID-19 Online Dashboard Provides up-to-date information on the amount of vaccine given so far.

As of Monday, 39,444 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far.Of these, 25,011 were the first dose and 14,433 were Nova Scotians who received the second dose.

Of the vaccines given, 27,596 were given to health care workers and 4,500 were caregivers.

To date, the state has received a total of 61,980 COVID-19 vaccines and holds 8,670 reserves for the second dose and the planned clinic.

Nova Scotia encouraged seeking asymptomatic tests

Public health strongly encourages Nova Scotian citizens to seek an asymptomatic COVID-19 test. Especially when there are some social interactions, even with their own social circles.

The COVID-19 test can be booked through the state’s online self-assessment COVID-19 tool or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s many quick pop-up test sites that continue to operate throughout the state.

COVID ALERT APP

The Canadian COVID-19 Alert App is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play, informs users if they may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

List of symptoms

Do people who experience fever, new cough, worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms need to take an online test or call 811 to test for COVID-19? It is advisable to judge.