CDC Announces Guidance on Safe Activities After COVID-19 Vaccination





someone Completely vaccinated against COVID-19 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is safe with small groups from other households on Monday, even if those people do not yet have their shots, without wearing masks or physically distanced. I said I might get together. It was intended to resume some normal activity for those who received both Pfizer and Moderna injections, or a single dose of a single dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. The first federal public health guidance. A person is considered fully vaccinated 2 weeks after the final dose, giving the body time to build antibodies against the virus. “This guidance represents the first step towards returning to everyday activities,” the CDC said in a media statement. According to the latest science, fully vaccinated people gather indoors with other fully vaccinated people without having to wear a face cover or keep a physical distance. can do. In addition, fully vaccinated people can gather in small groups, such as in another household, even if the household is not vaccinated. “For example, a fully vaccinated grandparent is healthy with an unvaccinated healthy daughter unless everyone in the unvaccinated family is at serious risk of COVID-19. You can visit indoors with your children. “This is very welcome guidance,” said Dr. Richard Besser, Chairman of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and former Deputy Director of the CDC. Relation “This opens the door for grandparents to meet their children and grandchildren indoors without masks and hug a nice group.” However, the new guidelines do not suggest that fully vaccinated people can be revived as in 2019. According to the CDC, mitigation measures need to remain the same in public and around other people who are vulnerable to COVID-19 complications. Keep up with hand washing. Wear a mask in public places and continue to adhere to physical distance guidelines. Avoid crowded areas. If you experience symptoms, look for a COVID-19 test. The guidelines were initially expected last week, delayThe CDC said it would give the agency time to tweak the language for clarity to the general public. according to CDC Vaccine Tracker, Over 90 million doses have been administered. It is divided into about 59 million people who received at least one dose and more than 30 million people who received two doses. This means that about 10% of the US population is considered fully vaccinated. By the end of May, the Biden administration had promised enough vaccines for all Americans. Currently, three vaccines are used nationwide. modern And Pfizer-BioNTech Each vaccine should be given twice. 3-4 week intervals.. Third vaccine from Johnson & Johnson Its partner, Janssen Pharma, requires a single dose. Safety and effectiveness of Johnson & Johnson and Johnson booster shots Pfizer Currently under research. This story was originally published NBC News..

