Health
COVID mortality is astonishing 10 times in obese countries
According to a new study, the risk of fatal COVID-19 infection is significantly higher in countries with a significantly obese population.
Conducted by World Obesity Federation, Researchers analyzed COVID-19 mortality data provided by Johns Hopkins University and the World Health Organization (WHO).
This data reflects the outcomes of COVID-19 patients across 160 countries, revealing annoying numbers. Of the 2.5 million COVID-19 deaths reported as of February 2021, 2.2 million were in countries where more than half of the population was considered overweight.
As the pandemic continued, obesity was slowly recognized as an existing condition of severe COVID-19 infection, in addition to pregnancy, heart, lung, and kidney disease.
“A higher body mass index (BMI) has been shown to be associated with increased risk of hospitalization, intensive care or critical care admission, and the need for mechanical ventilation,” the report said. I am.
This trend has been recorded around the world, and all reports surveying countries such as China, the United States, Spain, Kuwait, and Brazil indicate that obese people may require intensive care when diagnosed with COVID-19. It suggests that it is highly sexual.
Mortality from COVID-19 is high in countries with an average adult BMI greater than 25 (classification of overweight individuals).
In contrast, countries with an average adult BMI below the 25 mark did not have high COVID-19 mortality.
The author of the report controlled various confounding variables that could distort the correlation established between obesity and COVID-19 mortality.
One of those potential potential variables was wealth. In relatively wealthy countries, the overweight population is high and the case fatality rate of COVID-19 can be high.
Analyzing World Bank GDP and purchasing power parity data, researchers confirm that the relationship between a prominent obese population and high COVID-19 mortality remains important outside of the country’s personal wealth. did.
Researchers reached the same conclusion when performing a linear regression on health services and COVID-19 death reports in each country.
“Globally, in countries where the prevalence of overweight exceeds 50% of adults at the end of 2020 (weighted average 66.8 deaths per 100,000 adults), the prevalence of overweight is 50. The mortality rate of COVID-19 was more than 10 times higher than in countries with less than%. Adults (weighted average of 4.5 deaths per 100,000 adults), “the researchers concluded. “Similarly, COVID-19 mortality is also significantly higher in countries with an average adult BMI above 25 kg / m2.”
As the distribution of vaccines accelerates globally, the world hopes for a sharp drop in COVID-19 cases and deaths. Researchers have clearly warned that effective vaccines do not mean that the world’s population can mitigate safety measures.
Citing various medical literature, the authors of the report state that obesity can reduce the body’s immune system from protecting itself from common infections, leading to serious, featureless consequences. I am. COVID-19 is no exception, and a weakened immune system can reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine.
