Washtenaw County opens second high-volume COVID-19 vaccination site in Chelsea





Ypsilanti, me. – The Washtenaw County Health Department has announced the addition of a second high-volume COVID-19 vaccination center to the west of the county. The new center will be Chelsea’s 275N on Tuesday. It will open at Pierce Lake Elementary School on Freer Road. The site, which is not currently used as a school building, will be vaccinated about 324 times a day and will increase reservations as supplies allow. The Department of Health operates the site in collaboration with St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea Hospital and the Chelsea School District. Request reservations for people eligible for vaccination under Michigan’s prioritization guidelines by requesting online, by calling the Department of Health (734-544-6700), or by dialing 2-1-1. I can do it. “We continue to use all our resources to deliver the vaccine as quickly as possible,” said Jimena Loveluck, Health Officer of the Washtenaw County Health Department, in a statement. “We appreciate the support of our partners and the patience of our community members. Our vaccine supply is increasing and we hope that everyone ready to be vaccinated will be vaccinated as soon as possible. I am looking forward to it.” Advertising read: Washtenaw County, St. Joe’s Ann Arbor Open Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Site Eastern Michigan University The county’s two mass vaccination sites, including one opened at Eastern Michigan University earlier this year, are just some of Washtenaw County’s immunization strategies. Other strategies include the county nurse-on-the-run mobile vaccination program, pop-up community vaccination sites, and coordination with pharmacies and healthcare providers. St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea Hospital administers the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible residents in western Washtenaw County. As the hospital stands up, it will eventually transfer all vaccination work to Pierce Lake Elementary. Advertising “We are pleased to work with the Washtenaw County Health Department and the Chelsea School District to provide the community with additional vaccination opportunities,” Cheryl Taylor, Chief Nursing Officer at St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea, said in a statement. I am. “At the mass vaccination site in western Washtenaw County, more residents can be vaccinated near their homes, as long as the vaccine supply allows.” “We are pleased to work with Washtenaw County Health Department and St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea to provide a site in western Washtenaw County for the community to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Julie Helber, Chelsea School District Supervisor, in a statement. Stated. On Monday, Michigan expanded its vaccine eligibility to include people over the age of 50 with medical conditions or disabilities, and parents or caregivers of children with special medical needs. However, the Ministry of Health said it would likely take “more than a few weeks” for this newly qualified group to receive an appointment due to limited supply. Advertising On Monday, March 22, everyone over the age of 50 is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The Washtenaw County Health Department said it cannot let residents choose which vaccine to vaccinate, whether Pfizer, Modana, Janssen / Johnson & Johnson. Individuals will receive the vaccine available at the time of booking.

