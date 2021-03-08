Health
Fully vaccinated people can meet personally without a mask, CDC says
Guidance suggests that more adults will be vaccinated and will have more freedom to visit their families, travel, and do other things like they did before last year’s COVID-19 pandemic swept the world. It’s designed to meet growing demand because we’re wondering if it’s possible.
“We are starting to turn the corner as more and more people are vaccinated every day,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Warrensky.
At a press conference on Monday, she called the guidance a “first step” in restoring normality about how people get together. She vaccinated as the number of cases and deaths decreased, more Americans were vaccinated, and more science revealed the ability of vaccinated people to obtain and spread the virus. He said more activities would be possible for the individual who received it.
The CDC continues to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear proper masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when in public. I will. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to be tested if they develop symptoms that may be associated with COVID-19.
According to authorities, a person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the last vaccination required. To date, only about 31 million Americans, or about 9% of the US population, have been fully vaccinated with the federal-approved COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC.
The approved vaccine doses were first available in December, and they were products that required two doses at weekly intervals. However, since January, a small but increasing number of Americans have been fully vaccinated and are asking the following questions: Do I still need to wear a mask? Can I go to the bar now? Can you finally meet your grandchildren?
Dr. Richard Besser, President and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and former Deputy Director of the CDC, said the guidance was “sick of pandemics and safe resumption of normal activities. Welcome news to the coveted country. “
“This new guidance will provide momentum for everyone to be vaccinated, if possible, and patience to follow the public health roadmap needed to safely reopen the economy and communities,” Besser said in a statement. I hope to give power to the state. “
However, Dr. Lina Wen called the guidance “too cautious.”
The CDC has not changed its travel recommendations, so it discourages unnecessary travel and requires that it be inspected within a few days of travel. It may seem confusing to vaccinated people who want to visit their families nationwide or abroad.
Despite the governor’s lifting of business restrictions, the new guidance says nothing about going to restaurants and elsewhere, said former Baltimore health commissioner George Washington University’s emergency physician and emergency doctor. Wen, a public health professor, said.
“The CDC is missing a great opportunity to link vaccination status with resumption guidance. By coming out with such limited guidance, they miss the window to influence state and national policies. Wen said in an email.
The CDC guidance did not speak to people who were infected with the coronavirus and who may have gained some immunity by recovering from the coronavirus.
___
The Associated Press reporter Zeke Miller from Washington contributed to this report.
___
The Associated Press’s Department of Health Sciences is supported by the Department of Science Education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. AP is solely responsible for all content.
