Health
Everything You Need to Know About New Mask Guidelines-COVID-19, Featured, Health Topics
March 8, 2021
Almost a year after the pandemic, remembering a face mask before leaving home can be as deeply rooted as picking up a key or cell phone.
Wearing a mask, along with other practices such as social distance, helps delay the spread of COVID-19. However, it is just as important as remembering the mask. Wear properly Then select the appropriate one.
“If you slip off your nose and constantly adjust the mask, it means that the mask does not fit properly and does not provide the same protection as a suitable mask,” said Dr. Christina Sicoña, an infectious disease. I will. Infectious disease specialist at the Hackensack University Medical Center. “Take the time to find the right mask and adjust your ear straps or nose wires to do your best to protect your health or the health of others in your area.”
Choosing the right mask
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does not recommend certain types of masks for everyday use, but to ensure that you can choose a face cover that protects you and the people around you. We are creating guidelines. You are.
When choosing a face mask, the CDC recommends looking for a mask that covers the entire nose and mouth and has the following features:
- Two or more layers of a type of fabric that is both breathable and washable
- A wire that crosses the bridge of the nose at the top of the mask, which helps shape it to fit the face
- It fits snugly on the sides of the face, not the gap between the material and the skin
The CDC also recommends avoiding wearing face covers such as:
- Made of vinyl or other material that makes breathing difficult
- There is a vent or “breath valve” that allows you to spread the bacteria to others each time you exhale.
- Worn by healthcare professionals such as N95 masks (also known as respiratory organs)
Here are the answers to other mask-related questions:
Is it possible to wear a disposable mask?
Okay. However, it does not fit as well as other masks that use nose wire or cloth material. You can also improve the fit by tying a knot on each ear loop near the edge of the mask and pushing extra material inside the mask. The CDC recommends this quickly. How to video For guidance.
Is it possible to double mask for added protection?
Yes, if done correctly. You can use a cloth mask to press the edge of the disposable mask against your face and wear the cloth mask on top of the disposable mask. The CDC recommends that you do not wear two disposable masks on top of each other, or wear a KN95 mask with any other type of mask (disposable, fabric, or KN95).
Can I wear gaiters?
Yes, as long as you have more than one layer. If desired, you can fold the gaiters to create a second layer. However, only if it completely covers the nose and mouth.
Can I wear a face shield instead of a mask?
No, you can wear a face shield over the mask. Researchers are uncertain whether the face shield itself is effective in protecting the wearer or nearby people, and the CDC recommends that it opposes that practice.
Can I use a winter scarf as a face mask?
No, you can wear a scarf over the mask if it’s cold. Scarves, ski masks and other winter knitwear are loosely woven and do not provide a protective barrier like other fabrics.
Is there any special mask guidance for winter weather?
If the mask gets wet with snow, rain, or mist of breath, remove the mask and wear a new dry mask. If you find yourself going out in winter weather, bring some spare masks with you.
Can I stop wearing a mask once I have been completely vaccinated?
No, it’s still important Keep wearing the mask To keep yourself and others safe after receiving the COVID vaccine.
Next Steps and Resources:
The materials provided through HealthU are intended for general information use only and are not a substitute for physician advice. Always consult your doctor for personalized care.
