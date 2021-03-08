Covid-19 vaccine hesitation is worse in the EU than in the US

Vaccine hesitation worse than in the EU across the EU Getty



Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, the United States has been outlier. With only 4% of the world’s population, the United States accounts for more than 20% of reported deaths worldwide and nearly 25% of confirmed cases. However, in vaccination races, the United States administers 30% of the world’s vaccine doses, proving to be a formidable competitor. About 26.3 times per 100 people. Of the industrialized countries in the west, only the United Kingdom has better immunization rates. Of the people over the age of 65 in the United States, 59% take at least one dose, and 69% of people over the age of 75 take at least one dose.

This does not mean that vaccine deployment in the United States is okay. It’s bumpy and uneven, some states work well and others lag behind. The unfair distribution across the socio-economic strata remains problematic. In addition, the United States is fighting a frank anti-vaccine movement.

However, being shot by the arms of European Union (EU) residents has proven to be much more difficult. The United States is vaccination at a faster pace than EU member states, three times the EU average.

Some of this may be due to a better supply in the United States. In contrast, Europe faces unexpected manufacturing delays and failure to procure sufficient inventories.

So far, the focus has been on explaining the differences in vaccination rates. Supply side.. So, for example, last summer, the United States and the United Kingdom purchased tens of millions of vaccine candidates prior to an emergency use authorization. The United States and the United Kingdom did not know which vaccine would go through the emergency authorization process. However, the two countries wanted to ensure that the first batch was available immediately after their respective regulators gave the go-ahead. The EU, on the other hand, has taken a much more risk-averse and wait-and-see approach. That is, when the European Medicines Agency granted an emergency use authorization, there was little or no supply available at launch. US and UK gambling was rewarded, but EU dithering was not.

However, supply is not the only factor influencing vaccination uptake. On the demand side, while the United States is generally successful, most of Europe is declining.

According to recently Pew survey, Nearly 70% of US citizens will or have already been vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine. This represents a 10% improvement in vaccine acceptability in less than three months. In addition, a whopping 83% of registered Democrats tend to be vaccinated or have already been vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine. Even among registered Republicans, that number has improved, with a significant majority (56%) saying they are willing or already vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine. Independents fall somewhere between Democrats and Republicans in terms of vaccine acceptability. In particular, the difference in vaccine acceptability between black and white Americans has diminished since November. Currently, 61% of African Americans say they plan to or have already been vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine, a dramatic increase from 42% in November.

US figures are significantly better than EU figures Last month, in collaboration with the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, the RECOVER Social Sciences team Policy briefs It is based on their study of the general view of Covid-19 vaccination. The survey covers seven European countries: France, Germany, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Sweden and Ukraine.

Only 36% of the Europeans surveyed strongly agree with the statement that the vaccine is safe. If the vaccine was safe, effective and provided free of charge, it raised the question of whether respondents were willing to be vaccinated, with only 44% to 66% responding positively.In addition, another Opinion poll in France It turns out that only 40% of French people want the Covid-19 vaccine.

Polls following polls conducted throughout Europe suggest that a large number of Europeans have serious concerns about vaccine safety and potential short-term and long-term adverse effects. I will. They also express concern about the rate at which vaccines pass through the clinical development process. The voice minority recognizes that vaccines are not needed. And many are expressing distrust of global and national authorities, as well as pharmaceutical companies, which they consider to be pursuing only economic benefits, not public health benefits.

In Europe, even approved products that do not necessarily have supply problems face severe resistance.For example, in France and Germany, approved AstraZeneca vaccines Image problemThis means that many, including front-line healthcare professionals, are reluctant to accept it. Inadequate and inconsistent messages have contributed to public confusion regarding the safety and efficacy of AstraZeneca vaccines. Last month’s claim that President Macron’s vaccine was “quasi-ineffective” for the elderly did not solve the problem. Since then, he has reversed himself and is now appealing to people to get the vaccines available. However, the damage has already occurred.

The degree of European Covid-19 vaccine aversion is probably surprising, but not in the context of the far-left and far-right fierce anti-establishment politics, and the particularly strong anti-scientific sentiment that existed long before Covid. .. -19 hits.For the sake of explanation, Italy’s far-right lega and left-wing Five Star Movement have both. Incite fear About vaccines. Similarly, French far-right and far-left political leaders such as Le Pen and Merenchon have stimulated anti-vaccine attitudes.

For Europe, rising vaccine repellent is at the worst possible time. Cases and hospitalizations are increasing again in France and Italy. And the situation in the Czech Republic was dire, recording a record total of about 8,500 patients admitted to Covid-19 this week. The Hungarian Prime Minister also declared last week that the country was in the midst of the worst two weeks of the pandemic.

Strong mitigation measures need to be continued throughout Europe to curb proliferation, maintain the capacity of healthcare systems and save lives. Along with that, it is important to revamp the flagging vaccination campaign. Increasing vaccine supply is a privilege, but addressing the widespread problem of vaccine hesitation is just as important.