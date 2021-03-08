Currently approved for COVID-19 vaccine, NC dentists are eager to help fight the pandemic.





Raleigh, NC (WNCN) — Dentists in North Carolina can now help fight the coronavirus when they’re not working on their teeth.The· North Carolina Dental Board Recently announced dentists are now state-approved to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. If you have buried cavities, your dentist probably gave you a shot of paralytic drug. It is now possible to administer another type of shot, the COVID-19 vaccine. Welcome news to Dr. Tammy Severt, Dr. Annu Sood and Dr. Waka Kadoma. The three Chapel Hill dentists want to do something to help fight the pandemic. “As dentists, we have a lot of training in injections and we hope we can help deliver the vaccine to the arms of those who want it as soon as possible,” Severt said. .. “I see this as a great opportunity to expand and support the role of dentists as a healthcare provider,” Sood added. Dentists have already learned a lot about the prevention of COVID-19. “The infection control measures we take in our offices are better than anything we’ve ever done,” says Severt. Being able to get the vaccine can play a more active role in the fight against the virus. The dentist should receive specific training for the COVID-19 vaccine before being allowed to administer the dose. Kadoma is ready. “Give me time and place, and I’ll be there,” she said. Dr. Sood and Dr. Kadoma want to vaccinate people at a local vaccine clinic while Dr. Severt is considering providing vaccines in his office. She said Johnson & Johnson’s shots are ideal for office administration due to their simple storage requirements and the fact that they are single dose vaccines. “When it comes to community services today, there’s nothing we can do more than immunize residents,” she said.

..





