Care for dry, swollen and itchy eyes





Here’s how to recognize and treat four common eye conditions: Dry eye The difficulty of producing the amount or quality of tears needed to keep the eyes smooth affects almost 20 percent of the elderly. “As we grow older, the lacrimal glands naturally stop weeping, the oil glands slow down, and they can cause problems with tear quality,” See says. Older people are also more likely to have dry eye disease, such as type 2 diabetes. A clogged lacrimal duct can also dry your eyes. Find signs: Your eyes may turn red and you may feel dry, charred, grainy, or have foreign objects in them. You may be sensitive to light or have blurred vision. Handle it correctly: Ophthalmologist Natasha Hertz, a clinical spokesman for the American Academy of Ophthalmology, can first try over-the-counter (OTC) preservative-free artificial tears. Also, avoid excessive heat that can dry your eyes and consider using a humidifier in your bedroom in the winter. If the symptoms do not improve after about 3 weeks, please consult an ophthalmologist. Prescription eye drops such as cyclosporine (Restasis) may help increase tear production. If the lacrimal duct is blocked, doctors can perform an outpatient surgical procedure called laser treatment or punctate surgery, says Angiewen, an ophthalmologist at the New York Eye and Year Clinic on Mount Sinai. I will. Blepharitis Redness of the eyelids and swelling of blepharitis are common in people over the age of 50. Bacteria and allergic skin disorders can be behind this eyelid inflammation, but another cause is skin mites that can live in the eyelashes. Find signs: Symptoms include redness and a rough feeling in the eyes. Red, swollen, itchy eyelids; when you wake up, you can crust your eyelashes, Hertz says. Handle it correctly: Place the over-the-counter derivative heated eye mask on the eyes 2-4 times a day for 5 minutes. (Test on the back of your hand before use to avoid burns your eyelids.) Every morning, mix lukewarm water and baby shampoo in a clean washcloth to gently wash your eyelids and eyelashes. If there is no improvement after a week or two, an ophthalmologist can prescribe an antibiotic cream or ointment. Chalazion and chalazion Both have red lumps on the eyelids, but hordeolum develops when the hair follicles and small glands at the ends of the eyelids become infected and chalazions develop due to obstruction of the oil glands. Elderly people may be more sensitive because they are more likely to experience conditions that can introduce bacteria into the eye, such as blepharitis, according to Wen. Find signs: Chalazions tend to occur only on the upper eyelids. Sties may also appear on the lower eyelids. Chalazions are painful, but chalazions are usually not. Handle it correctly: In both cases, dry heat is applied 2-3 times a day for 5-10 minutes, Wen says. Do not squeeze or play as it can cause infection. If the lump does not go away after a few weeks, consult an ophthalmologist. The sty may require antibiotics and may require the chalazion to be shed. Pink eyes Pink eyes, or conjunctivitis, are usually viral. However, allergies, irritants such as chlorine and smoke, or bacterial infections can also be the cause. Pink eyes can be a symptom of covid-19, so warn your doctor right away. This is especially important if you have the well-known symptoms of covid-19, such as fever, cough, and loss of taste and smell. Find signs: Red eyes that can be itchy and painful. Handle it correctly: Pink eyes can usually be treated at home with cold compresses and OTC artificial tears to relieve pain and itching. Do not share towels, cosmetics or bedding as it is highly contagious. Also, wash your hands frequently with soap and water to prevent spread. It should resolve itself within a week or two. But if it goes beyond that, or if you experience a dark yellow-green discharge; light sensitivity; or if you have vision impairment, contact an ophthalmologist as soon as possible, See says. .. Your doctor can check for problems such as bacterial conjunctivitis, corneal ulcers, and open pain in the cornea. Copyright 2021, Consumer Reports Inc. Consumer Reports is an independent non-profit organization that works with consumers to create a fairer, safer and healthier world. CR does not endorse products or services and does not accept advertisements.read more ConsumerReports.org..

