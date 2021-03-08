Health
Michigan coronavirus cases up to 598,014; deaths reached 15,670
The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan increased to 598,014 as of Monday, killing 15,670 people, state officials report.
The Monday update includes a total of 1,960 new cases and 4 additional deaths over the last two days. on Saturday, The state reported 596,054 confirmed cases, including 15,666 deaths.
Last week’s tests were delayed, with a 7-day positive rate of over 4.0% as of Monday, with an average of about 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day. Hospitalization It has leveled off in the last two weeks.
Michigan 7-day moving average for daily Monday was 1,266, slightly higher than last week. The average death toll for seven days on Monday was 18. The state fatality rate is 2.6%.Status Also reports “active cases” Listed at 32,500 on Monday-close to the lowest since October. More than 549,000 people have recovered in Michigan.
Michigan reported more 2.5 million doses of COVID-19 administered, As of Friday.
New: Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccine program will expand to more than 50 under certain conditions.What you need to know
According to Johns Hopkins University 29 million cases have been reported in the United States.. ,Above 525,000 people died Reported by a virus.
In the world, It has been confirmed that 116.9 million people are infected And more 2.5 million people died..is more than 66 million people recovered, According to Johns Hopkins University. Due to limited testing, various ways the country counts deaths, and intentional underreporting by some governments, the true numbers are certainly much higher.
February 10-915 new cases
February 11-1,284 new cases
February 12, -1,193 new cases
February 13-852 new cases
February 15-1,265 new cases (number of cases in 2 days)
February 16-775 new cases
February 17-939 new cases
February 18-888 new cases
February 19-1,193 new cases
February 20-635 new cases
February 22-1,484 new cases (number of cases in 2 days)
February 23-1,316 new cases
February 24-1,245 new cases
February 25-1,388 new cases
February 26-1,073 new cases
February 27-1,156 new cases
March 1, -1,569 new cases (number of cases in 2 days)
March 2, -1,067 new cases
March 3, -1,536 new cases
March 4, -1,526 new cases
March 5, -1,486 new cases
March 6-1,289 new cases
March 8-960 new cases (number of cases in 2 days)
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms and cures in a few weeks. For some people, especially the elderly and those with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses such as pneumonia and death.
Is there a problem with the display of the following data?Click here to view..
This is a charted timeline of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases identified in Michigan.:
Here are the cases of COVID-19 in Michigan by gender (If you don’t see the table, go here):
Spread from person to person
The virus is thought to spread primarily from person to person.
Between people in close contact with each other (within about 6 feet).
Through the respiratory droplets that occur when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
These droplets can land on the mouth or nose of nearby people or be inhaled into the lungs.
Can someone spread the virus without getting sick?
People are considered to be the most contagious when they are most symptomatic (most ill).
Some spread can occur before people show symptoms. There are reports that this new coronavirus has caused this, but it is not believed to be the main way the virus spreads.
Spreads from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects
You can get COVID-19 by touching the surface or object to which the virus is attached and then touching your mouth, nose, or even your eyes, which is believed to be the main cause of the virus. Is not … It spreads.
How easy it is for the virus to spread
How easy it is for a virus to spread from person to person varies. Some viruses are highly contagious (easily spread), such as measles, while others are not so easily spread. Another factor is whether the spread is persistent and continuous.
Prevention and treatment
The best way to prevent illness is to avoid exposure to this virus. However, as a reminder, the CDC always recommends the following routine precautions to prevent the spread of respiratory illness:
Avoid close contact with sick people.
Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth.
Stay home when you are ill.
Cover your cough or sneeze with tissue and throw the tissue in the trash.
Use a regular household cleaning spray or wipe to clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Wear a mask or face cover in public.
Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom. Before meals; after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
More: Beaumont Health Launches Coronavirus Hotline for Symptomatic Patients
If you suspect you may have been infected with COVID-19, contact your healthcare provider immediately.
Do you have questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge here..
