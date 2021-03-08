Colorectal Cancer Screening Can Save Life





Dr. Michael Goriot

Health news in 2021 was dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact (both direct and indirect) will be felt over the years to come. As a gastroenterologist, I saw one of these indirect effects in person. Many patients postponed screening for colon cancer because selective treatment was postponed due to an imminent threat to health. March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, the perfect time to bring this important issue to the fore and center. Colorectal cancer is the most common cancer of the gastrointestinal tract and the second most common cause of cancer-related death in the United States. It is also one of the most preventable types of cancer. In fact, if everyone over the age of 50 had a colonoscopy, they could have prevented 60% of deaths from colon cancer. Although there are various tools for screening for colon cancer, colonoscopy is considered the gold standard. The rule of thumb was to be screened at the age of fifty. Recently, the American Preventive Medicine Commission and the American Association for Cancer Research have recommended that individuals at average risk begin screening for colon cancer at age 45, based on the large number of early-onset individuals. started. Colon cancer. No matter how old you are, the importance of initial colon screening and adherence to screening follow-up is important to prevent colon cancer. Other factors besides regular screening can also reduce the risk of colon cancer. These include: Maintain a healthy weight.

Limit lean meats, especially processed meats.

Increased physical activity.

Limit alcohol consumption.

Avoid cigarettes.

Eat a balanced diet with an emphasis on fruits and vegetables. Gastroenterology clinics and hospitals across the country are taking steps to enable patients to be screened for colorectal cancer from COVID-19 in a safe environment. All treated patients should be tested negative immediately prior to treatment. If you’re postponing colorectal cancer screening, take the first step this month and make time to talk to your doctor. Dr. Michael Golioto is a gastroenterologist at Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam and CT GI & Medical Associates in Hartford. For more information on Day Kimball Healthcare’s gastroenterology services, please visit www.daykimball.org/colonhealth. For more information on DayKimball Healthcare’s response to coronavirus disease in 2019, please visit www.daykimball.org/ coronavirus.

