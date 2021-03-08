CDC Releases Long-Awaited Guidance for People Fully Vaccinated Against Covid-19





“Covid-19 continues to do tremendous damage to our country. Like you, I want to go back to my daily routine and engage with our friends, family and community,” CDC said. Director Dr. Rochelle Warrensky spoke at the White House. Monday briefing. “Science and public health protection need to guide us as we begin to resume these activities. Today’s actions represent an important first step. It is our final destination. There is none.”

“As more people are vaccinated, the community is looking forward to updating these recommendations to the public as the level of Covid-19 infection declines and the understanding of Covid immunity grows.” The CDC defines a fully vaccinated person as a person two weeks after the second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines, or two weeks after the first dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. There is increasing evidence that vaccinated people will not spread Covid-19, but scientists are still trying to understand how long vaccine protection will last.

“The level of precautions taken should be determined by the characteristics of unvaccinated people who are not protected from Covid-19,” the guidelines said.

Visit other vaccinated people indoors without masks or physical distance If unvaccinated people are at low risk of serious illness, visit indoors with unvaccinated single-family people without masks or physical distance. Skip quarantine and testing if exposed to someone who has Covid-19 but is asymptomatic but needs to monitor symptoms for 14 days This means that vaccinated grandparents may ultimately feel comfortable visiting their unvaccinated grandchildren and giving them a big hug. There is a serious Covid-19 risk. And if both you and your friends are vaccinated, you can finally have dinner together. However, fully vaccinated people need to take precautions in many scenarios. According to the guidelines, a fully vaccinated person should: Wear a mask and keep sufficient physical distance around the unvaccinated person if there are household members at high risk for severe Covid-19 or at high risk for the unvaccinated person. When visiting unvaccinated people from multiple households, wear a mask and keep a physical distance. In addition, fully vaccinated people should continue with the following basic safety measures: Avoid medium and large crowds. Avoid poorly ventilated public spaces. Wash your hands often; if you feel unwell, get tested for Covid-19. As a result, vaccinated people cannot have a large pandemic party or spend time drinking cocktails in a crowded bar. If you continue to wear the mask at a grocery store and meet in person in your neighborhood, don’t hug someone you haven’t seen in a while. If fully vaccinated people live in a non-medical organization environment such as a group home or detention center, they will be quarantined for 14 days and exposed to a person with a confirmed suspected Covid-19 case. If so, you will need to be inspected. According to the guidelines, the risk of infection in social activities such as going to the gym or restaurant is lower for those who are completely vaccinated. However, the risk of infection in these settings is high and increases with the involvement of unvaccinated people, so people still need to take precautions. Therefore, if you wear the mask on a treadmill and eat out, wear the mask while you wait for a meal. No changes to CDC travel guidance In the new guidance CDC notes its travel recommendations No change: The CDC says people should delay their trip and stay home. Walensky said the CDC travel guidelines will remain the same for vaccinated people until more data are available on how much or how much a vaccinated person can infect others with the virus. I did. She added that the “wider band” of the population would also need to be vaccinated before it was really safe. According to Warensky, about 90% of the country has not yet been vaccinated. Travel brings overexposure to the crowd, and the spread of varieties is also a real concern. “Every time there is a surge in travel, there is a surge in incidents in the country,” Warensky said. “We hope that our next set of guidance will have more science on what vaccinated people can do. Jeff Seienz, Coronavirus Coordinator at the White House, said he hopes the country sees the announcement of new guidelines as a “hopeful day.” “We’re not a little here because of the security that many Americans have taken with respect to family, friends, and neighbors,” Zyentz said. “We ask people to keep doing that and get there as soon as possible and forever.” According to Johns Hopkins University, there are currently 30 million people in the United States who are fully vaccinated, but in the United States there are an average of more than 60,000 cases per day over the past seven days. “We continue to carry high levels of the virus across the country, with more susceptible variants identified in almost every state, but we strive to immunize more and more people quickly every day. But we need to confirm this, “Walensky said. Monday. “Let’s stick together. To prevent the spread of this virus, wear a proper mask and take other public health measures we know.”

Elizabeth Cohen of CNN contributed to this report.

