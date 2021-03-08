An additional 259 COVID-19 cases, 1 death and 2K vaccination were reported in Utah on Monday.





Salt Lake City — Utah COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when first appearing According to the report, the number of cases increased by 259 on Monday, one more died, and 2,087 vaccinations were reported. Utah Health Department.. The state currently estimates that there are 13,707 active cases of the disease in Utah. According to the Ministry of Health, the average number of positive cases per day for 7 days is currently 518. The daily positive test rate for that period reported by the “human-to-human” method is currently 9%. The daily positive test rate calculated by the “test overtest” method was 4.4% in 7 days. State data show that there are currently 193 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Utah, 74 of whom are in the intensive care unit. Currently, about 68% of all intensive care unit beds in Utah are occupied, including about 71% of the ICU beds in 16 referral hospitals in the state. According to state data, about 50% of hospital beds outside the ICU are currently occupied. A total of 857,750 vaccines are given in the state. 855, 663 Sunday.. According to the Ministry of Health, a total of 556,791 people have been vaccinated at least once, and 310,327 have been fully vaccinated. Currently, a total of 1,006,315 vaccines have been shipped to Utah. The new numbers show a 0.07% increase in positive cases since Sunday. Of the 2,251,204 people who have been tested for COVID-19 in Utah so far, 16.7% have tested positive for COVID-19. The total number of tests performed since the pandemic began is now 3,917,828, an increase of 5,530 from Sunday. According to the Ministry of Health, 3,083 of them were tested for people who had never been tested for COVID-19 before. The death reported on Monday was a 65-84 year old Washington County man who was hospitalized when he died. A total of Monday gave Utah a total of 375,109 confirmed cases, with a total of 14,913 hospitalizations and 1,977 deaths from the disease. According to the Ministry of Health, a total of 359,425 Utah COVID-19 cases are currently considered to have recovered. Utah Governor Spencer Cox will be offering a COVID-19 pandemic update at a press conference Thursday at 11:00 am. XX More stories you may be interested in

..





