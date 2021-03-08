Health
NB COVID-19 Summary: 5 New Cases, Public Health Update Vaccine Clinic Details
Public health reported five new cases of COVID-19 in two zones on Monday.
The news release states that the cases are categorized as follows:
Moncton Region, Zones 1 and 2 Cases:
- Two people aged 20-29, both travel related
Miramichi area, zone 7, 3 cases:
- Individuals under the age of 19
- Two people 40-49
The three cases in the Miramichi region are linked to the previous case.
All five are self-quarantined.
The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,460, with 36 active cases. Since Sunday, four people have recovered, with a total of 1,395 recovery.
28 people have died. Three are hospitalized and one is in the intensive care unit.
Since the report on Sunday, a total of 236,223 tests have been conducted, including 1,164.
More than 10,400 people will be vaccinated this week
Public health will be held this week on Monday to vaccinate more than 10,400 people, including residents and staff of 56 licensed long-term care facilities.
The initial dosing clinic for residents of all New Brunswick licensed care facilities is expected to be completed by March 17.
The clinic will also be held this week and in the next indigenous community to provide community members 16 years and older with the first dose of the vaccine.
Researchers advocate early vaccination of young people
Researchers at the University of Waterloo defend the state’s decision to vaccinate people in their 60s with the COVID vaccine between the ages of 16 and 24.
Kelly Grindrod says there are cases that should first be made to vaccinate young people.
“We know that pandemics have had a huge impact on young people and their education, their educational opportunities,” she said in an interview. Information morning Fredericton..
Grindrod, an associate professor at the university’s pharmacy school, said that as more young people get vaccinated, more people can contribute to New Brunswick’s economy through tourism and retail.
The pandemic meant the missing of a school or other social event. And young people are much more likely to attend superspreading events.
“We know that young people have more contact.”
New Brunswick Public Health has been able to prevent the spread of many communities over the past year, so Grindrod said he could first focus more on vaccinations for other age groups.
“The possibility of death is a very different kind of conversation.”
New Brunswick is against grain, so Grindrod said he should have done a better job explaining why the state should first vaccinate younger groups.
However, health minister Dorothy Shepherd said the state chose to vaccinate people younger than their 60s because younger groups are more likely to spread the coronavirus.
Grindrod’s comment came after a retired Edmanston doctor raised concerns about the plan last week.
Dr. Paul Clavette noted that all other states have adopted a lower age approach, with more serious infections and deaths in 60s than in teens.
The recent approval of Health Canada’s fourth vaccine is expected to accelerate the deployment of state vaccines.
Details of the new schedule will be available later this week.
“One solution to this is to get a lot of vaccines to get people to get the vaccine quickly,” Grindrod said.
What to do if you have symptoms
People who are worried that they may have symptoms of COVID-19 Take a self-assessment test online..
Public health says it contains symptoms exhibited by people with COVID-19:
Fever of 38 ° C or higher.
A new or worsening chronic cough.
sore throat.
I have a runny nose.
headache.
New onset of malaise, muscle aches, diarrhea, loss of taste or smell.
Dyspnea.
For children, symptoms also include purple markings on the fingers and toes.
People with any of these symptoms should do the following:
stay at home.
Contact Tele-Care 811 or its doctor.
Please explain your symptoms and travel history.
Follow the instructions.
