Health
Vaccinated people can gather indoors without a mask
March 8, 2021-According to the long-awaited, fully vaccinated people with COVID-19 can safely gather in unmasked areas with non-vulnerable people who have not yet been vaccinated. Masu guidance Released today by the CDC.
“Today’s actions represent an important first step. It’s not our final destination,” CDC Director Rochelle Warrensky, MD, said at a White House briefing Monday. “As more people are vaccinated, the level of COVID-19 infection in the community declines, as we understand. COVID Immunity With improvements, we look forward to updating these recommendations to the public. “
According to the new guidance, people who are at least two weeks away from their last dose can:
- Visit indoors with other fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask or physically leaving.
- Visit unvaccinated single-family people indoors at low risk of severe COVID-19 infection, without wearing a mask or at a physical distance.
- avoid quarantine Then test following exposure to someone to see if they remain asymptomatic.
However, there are still limits that remain until more data is collected. Those who are fully vaccinated still have to do the following:
- Wear a mask and keep a physical distance in public places and around people at high risk of serious illness.
- When visiting unvaccinated people from multiple households, wear a mask and keep a physical distance.
- Avoid medium and large gatherings.
- Avoid traveling.
For those who are considered to be at high risk of severe illness cancer, Chronic Kidney disease, COPD, Down’s syndrome, Heart disease, heart failure, Immune weakness, obesity, Sickle cell disease, and Type 2 diabetes.. Includes pregnant women and smokers.
“In public, fully vaccinated people should continue to follow guidance To protect yourself and others, including wearing mask, Physical distance (At least 6 feet), avoid crowds, avoid poorly ventilated areas, cover coughing and sneezing, wash hands In many cases, we will follow the guidance of the relevant workplace or school, “said the guidance. “People who are fully vaccinated still need to be careful Symptoms of COVID-19Especially after exposure to people with suspected or confirmed COVID-19. “
Respecting travel restrictions remains important, Warensky said, given the variants that emerged after past surges and travel growth periods.
We want to give vaccinated grandparents the opportunity to visit their healthy, local children and grandchildren, “Walensky said.
But she said, “Because we are working on this, it is important to recognize that more than 90% of the population has not yet been vaccinated.”
So far, there are not enough data on the rate of transmission from vaccinated people to the general public. However, Fauci said in a briefing last month that preliminary data “points in a very favorable direction.”
Study from Spain And Israel The viral load announced last month, or the amount of COVID-19 virus in someone’s body, was shown to be significantly lower when infected after vaccination than in uninfected individuals. vaccine.. Low viral load means that the virus is much less likely to infect others, Forch said.
“The science of COVID-19 is complex, and our understanding of it continues to evolve,” Walensky said.
..
