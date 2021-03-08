Here is where eligible Utahns can be vaccinated with COVID-19

An additional 700,000 Utines were vaccinated against the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Officially, it’s the first day people over the age of 50 were able to apply for a reservation.
Governor Spencer Cox announced last Thursday that it also included people with diabetes, chronic kidney disease, or an obesity index of 30 or higher. He waited Utahns to book their appointment until Monday and asked the place to prepare for a flood of new incidents — but some agencies didn’t wait and began making appointments on Thursday. ..
So where do you make a reservation? The Utah Department of Health is committed to distributing vaccines as widely and quickly as possible through county and regional health departments, healthcare companies, and pharmacy chains. Cox said his policy was to “accept chaos” and advised residents to continue checking if they couldn’t get a slot right away.
In all cases, the first rule is: First sign up for your booking online.
County and community health departments
Salt Lake County
website: https://slco.org/health/COVID-19/vaccine/
Process: When you fill out the registration form, the site will provide you with available booking times and locations.
place:
• Salt Lake City, 100S. West Temple Salt Palace Convention Center.
• Maverik Center, 3200 S. Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City.
• Mountain American Expo Center, 9575 S. State Street, Sundi.
Summit county
website: https://summitcountyhealth.org/
Process: Fill out the pre-registration form. The county will notify you by email when the user can schedule a reservation.
Location: Utah Film Studios, 4001 Kearns Blvd., Park City.
Utah County
website: https://health.utahcounty.gov/covid-19-vaccine/
Process: The website lists vaccination events that can be booked.
place:
• Utah County Health Department Clinic, 151 S. University Avenue, Provo.
• Utah County Vaccine Clinic, 955 N. Main St., Spanish Fork (formerly Shopko).
• NomiOrem Vaccine Clinic, 1350 Sandhill Rd. , Orem.
Check with other county and community health departments for more information.
website: https://intermountainhealthcare.org/health-wellness-promotion/vaccines/covid
Process: Fill out a questionnaire to determine eligibility. Next, you’ll see a list of available booking slots. Otherwise, the user will be placed in the waiting list.
Location: Seven throughout Utah.
• Logan Regional Hospital, 500 E. 1400 North, Logan.
• McKay-Dee Hospital, 4401 Harrison Boulevard, Ogden.
• Orthopedic Hospital, 5848 S. 300 East, Murray.
• Park City Hospital, 900 Round Valley Dr., Park City.
• Riverton Hospital, 3741 W. 12600 South, Riverton.
• St. George Regional Hospital, 1380 E Medical Center Dr., St. George.
• Utah Valley Hospital, 1034 N. 500 West, Provo.
website: https://vaccines.nomihealth.com/utah
Process: Fill out the pre-registration form. The company will notify you by email when the user can schedule a reservation.
Location: 5 along Wasatch Front:
• Legacy Crossing Megaplex Theater, 1075 W. Legacy Crossing Boulevard, Center Building.
• Valley Fair Megaplex Theater, 3601 S. 2400 West, West Valley City.
• South Jordan, 3761W. Megaplex Theater in the district of Dr. Parkway Plaza.
• Thanksgiving Point Megaplex Theater, 2935 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi.
• Geneva Megaplex Theater, 600 N. Mill Rd. , Vineyard.
University of Utah Health
website: https://healthcare.utah.edu/coronavirus/vaccine/
Process: The University of Utah Health Department notifies “selected patients” of appointments identified through medical records of patients already enrolled in the US system. The United States recommends that patients schedule appointments through their MyChart account.
Location: 5 along the Wasatch Front.
• University of Utah Hospital, 50 Medical Dr. North, Salt Lake City.
• University of Utah Redwood Health Center, 1525 W. 2100 South, Salt Lake City.
• University of Utah Sugar House Health Center, 1280 E. Stringham Avenue, Salt Lake City. (March 8-10, probably the second half of March)
• University of Utah South Jordan Health Center, 5126 W. Daybreak Parkway, South Jordan. (March 8-10, probably the second half of March)
• University of Utah Farmington Health Center, 165 N. University Avenue, Farmington.
The following chains will be available with the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit their website to make a reservation and find a location nearby. Stock status varies by store.
• Albertsons: https://www.albertsons.com/pharmacy
• Dan’s: https://vaccines.dansfoods.com/
• Dick’s: https://vaccines.dicksmarket.com/
• Fresh Market: https://vaccines.freshmarketstores.com/
• Harmons: https://www.harmonsgrocery.com/covid-vaccine-update/
• Lee Marketplace: https://vaccines.leesmarketplace.com/
• Macy’s: https://vaccines.maceys.com/
• Smith’s: https://www.smithsfoodanddrug.com/rx/covid-eligibility
• Walgreens: https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19
• Wal-Mart: https://www.walmart.com/cp/1228302
This list will be updated.