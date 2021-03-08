Healthcare system expects new vaccinations over 50 to be delayed in health-eligible groups

WEST MICHIGAN — Michigan’s vaccine eligibility was expanded on Monday, March 8 to include people over the age of 50 and caregivers with underlying health conditions.

The group can start signing up depending on where you live, but health experts say you may still be waiting a bit for you to actually get your shot. ..

“Just because it’s opened doesn’t mean you can get the vaccine right away,” explained Eric Pessel, a health officer at the Calhoun County Public Health Department.

That message is something we’ve heard a lot over the past few months, but the health department can really use your patience.

“I knew this day was coming, but I wasn’t sure if it would come so soon,” Pessel said.

People over the age of 50 who have a medical condition or who care for a family member with special health needs are allowed to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. However, Pessel tells FOX 17 that their health department is still working through a former eligibility group.

“We are currently working with some of our farmers and others to finish our school. Day care is great.”

The same is true for Spectrum Health in western Michigan.

Dr. Liam Sullivan, an adult infectious disease specialist at Spectrum Health, said: It will take precedence over anyone else. “

Dr. Sullivan said there may be an initial delay, but they will soon catch up.

“The supply of what we get from the state is limited. It’s getting better, growing, and getting better, so I hope all of this really starts to accelerate in the coming weeks,” Dr. Sullivan said. Said.

Immediately after this expansion, a typical population of more than 50, opening on March 22, is imminent.nd..

Pessel said: We want as many people as possible to take it, but understand that people between the ages of 50 and 64 who have these serious underlying illnesses are at increased risk. “

He added that it’s a simple question as they work 24 hours a day to get the vaccine to those in need.

“This is a daunting task. People understand that there are a lot of really good hard-working people who are dedicated to doing this for public health and delivering this vaccine as soon as possible. I hope they will, “said Pessel.

All medical systems encourage people who are eligible to register as soon as possible, so they can immediately start managing shots for the next group.

CCPHD announced later this week that it would enroll in a healthy group of people over the age of 50 online.

You do not need to show proof of your medical condition when you arrive to make an appointment. Simply answer the questionnaire honestly online or by phone when you register.

