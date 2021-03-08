Connect with us

How the media facilitated a homophobic reaction to the HIV crisis

It’s a sin, and the Channel 4 series following a group of friends who survived the HIV / AIDS crisis in London in the 1980s was huge. success.. With 6.5 million viewers, it has been praised for Channel 4’s “Most Enthusiastic New Series”. High evaluation From many LGBTQ + people.

In a sense, this reflects how well the media has reached the depiction of LGBTQ + life, especially those living with HIV.mine New bookThe story of HIV is told based on the explanations of the major players in fashion, written in the scholars Jose Catalan and Barbara Hedge. It emphasizes how the media contributed to the shocking treatment of people living with HIV in the 1980s and 1990s.

People with HIV are asked to get out of the ambulance and go to the hospital, the homes of people suspected of having HIV are painted with graffiti, bricks from the windows I heard about getting people home. The people we talked to shared a story about the role of the media in creating and perpetuating this hatred.

People living with HIV have been portrayed in the media as dangerous “others.” “Gas gays are called Tory.”, Run one heading. “Most of the fairly sensational coverage was about transmission, about gay men, about eliminating them and grazing,” said one doctor.

The impact of media sensationalism on people living with HIV, and even institutionalism, was shock and shame. “I read about it in a treatise and knew the facts, but I didn’t know the feeling that 12 people were suddenly in a dying ward,” said the gay man we spoke to. “I was personally told to give up my interest in HIV because I was” ruining “the hospital’s reputation,” said a senior doctor.

The media have described people living with HIV as “guilty” (people who are believed to have caused themselves HIV infection, such as gay men). hemophilia WHO Infected With HIV from blood donation.

A young man wearing a beige crop top and a patterned skirt standing in a room in front of two suitable older men
Omari Douglas who plays Roscova Batande in It’s a Sin.
Channel 4 / Red Production

As the NHS tried to create a sanctuary for HIV-infected people, the media tried to invade their privacy. One nurse said reporters may pretend to be visitors to get information about HIV-positive patients who are interested in the media. “They bring a lot of flowers and say,” these flowers [well-known person]”And you will thank them, and they will say,” So can you make sure that person is here? ”

Occasionally the media helped me. Psychologists say: “Some of the general practitioners, one of the doctors was positive and sold the story to the newspaper, [an HIV] The charity succeeded in getting an injunction to stop us overnight. “

But for all homophobia and negative coverage, one unintended side effect of this media sensationalism was the emergence of inspiring human explanations from openly gay men and those living with HIV. As one psychiatrist saw, “a great many clear and good-looking HIV-infected people have appeared in the media … they have had a major impact on homosexuality and the normalization of HIV.”

Today’s media

These stories help us look back on how things have changed and how things haven’t changed. Without those brave voices, it’s worrisome to think about how late we are today. But of course, discrimination against LGBTQ + people and those living with HIV did not end in the 1980s. Recent PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) reports, drugs taken by HIV-negative people to significantly reduce their chances of getting HIV (“Orgy pillIndicates that homophobia, HIV stigma, and dog whistle are still present in the media.

On the other hand, today’s transgender coverage is the same as that of gay men in the early 1980s. Transgender people are publicly debated, but tend to be excluded from these debates. Alternatively, they tend to face prejudice when transgender is included.The way they are often Is drawn as a Potential threat Reminiscent of the way gay men were painted Threat to the public..

Nevertheless, Attitude change For LGBTQ + people, shows like It’s A Sin mean not only can they be made in the first place, but they can also be very successful. This reflects the importance of allies and the positive role the media can play. As the famous AIDS slogan claimed, “Silence is equal to deathAnd an alliance is to tell and listen to personal stories to foster compassion and positive change.

Like It’s a Sin’s character Jill, allies in the 1980s and 90s believed in helping gay people and those living with HIV, and they embraced who they were. In our book Conclusion The ally this time was “people who moved in the opposite direction to stigma and negative attitudes in some parts of the media and community.”

Jose Catalan-Voices from the Epidemic, co-author of HIV in the United Kingdom, contributed to the writing of this article.

