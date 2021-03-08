Massachusetts health officials have announced 892 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths, and a 7-day positive rate of 1.7% – Boston News, Weather, Sports

Boston (WHDH) – Public Health Service report 892 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus on Monday.
A total of 559,975 cases have been reported in Massachusetts, with an estimated 27,369 active cases. A 7-day average positive rate of 1.67, up 0.01 percent from Sunday’s report.
A total of 18 new deaths have been identified, and the number of confirmed virus-related deaths has increased to 16,103 across the state.
Currently, 672 people are hospitalized and 180 are being treated in the intensive care unit.
at this point Latest report, 88.1 percent of the 2,433,760 doses shipped to Bay were administered.
A total of 715,136 Massachusetts residents are fully vaccinated, with 1,428,657 in between.
The virus is thought to spread primarily from person to person, usually between people in close contact with each other, through the respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
