COVIDSCIENCE-Vaccine response may be weak in the elderly.Merck’s medicine is promising to lower virus levels





March 8 (Reuters)-The following is a summary of some of the latest scientific research on the new coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for the virus-induced disease COVID-19. Vaccine response appears weak in the elderly New data suggest that the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE weakens the immune response in older people compared to younger and middle-aged adults. The researchers studied 91 vaccine recipients under the age of 60 and 85 recipients over the age of 80. Seventeen days after the second dose of the second dose, nearly one-third (31%) of older recipients did not have antibodies that could neutralize the virus. This is true for only 2% of the younger group, and researchers reported on medRxiv on Friday prior to peer review. Even among people under the age of 60, only 16% had neutralizing antibodies after the first dose, the researchers found. “But that doesn’t mean we need to anticipate serious complications if the elderly become infected,” said Altwin Adams, co-author of the Düsseldorf University Hospital in Germany. “Recent reports from Israel, England and Scotland show that even after the first COVID-19 vaccination and people over the age of 80, hospitalization rates and progression of serious illness are significantly higher than without vaccination. It’s low, “said Adams. “But that could mean that older people need to be re-vaccinated earlier than younger people to create long-term protection. The results are also some older people after vaccination. It suggests that even a person may be infected. ”It should be continued to effectively prevent infection. “(((bit.ly/3bpAsIG). Merck’s antivirals may help speed up viral clearance According to preliminary results from clinical trials, experimental antivirals being developed by Merck & Co and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics may help reduce viral load in early-stage COVID-19 patients. Researchers presented their findings at the 2021 conference on retroviruses and opportunistic infections on Saturday, but did not publish a formal report. In a study of 202 patients, those who were not hospitalized within 7 days received either the oral antiviral drug molnupiravir or placebo. Data from less than half of the study participants showed that all 47 patients who took molnupiravir were positive compared to 6 (24%) of the 25 patients who took placebo after 5 days of treatment. Did not show virus culture. Merck said data on the safety and efficacy of the drug and additional secondary objectives of the study will be presented at the next medical conference. (((reut.rs/3kXjfJR). Immune memory boosts vaccine response in COVID-19 survivors The new data provide clues as to why some COVID-19 survivors require a single dose of the two-dose Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna Inc vaccines. The researchers followed 11 survivors of mild COVID-19 and 33 uninfected vaccine responses. Everyone has induced the immune system to memorize the virus and produce antibodies with so-called B cells that are ready to produce new antibodies to fight the virus, but in response to B cells. The size was low in the elderly. Previously uninfected “beneficial of both doses” and increased antibody and memory B cells after the second shot were reported in medRxiv on Saturday prior to peer review. However, survivors of COVID-19 responded significantly to the first dose, with no increase in antibody or memory B cells after the second dose. John Wellie, co-author of the University of Pennsylvania, said that pre-vaccination survivor memory B cell levels were strongly correlated with post-vaccination antibody levels: “Only one injection of these B cells. Indicates that the survivors are likely to have elevated antibody levels. ” .. He added that this suggests that memory B cells play an important role when antibody levels decline over time. He speculated that Memory B cells could play a role in immunity against mutant viruses because they could be a source of new antibodies with some “adaptability.” (((bit.ly/3qtVv0M). Open tmsnrt.rs/3c7R3Bl In an external browser with Reuters graphics on vaccines under development. Report by Nancy Rapid; Edited by Bill Berkrot

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos