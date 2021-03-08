“It’s competition now”: The number of mutant cases increases as vaccine promotion intensifies

A week after the Orange Zone limit, London City Hall has vowed to step up enforcement in malls and other public places after a warning was issued to 16 maskless people at a shopping center this weekend. I am.

Article content A week after the Orange Zone limit, London City Hall has vowed to step up enforcement in malls and other public places after warnings to 16 maskless people in shopping centers over the weekend. I will. The focus was on enforcement as the London region recorded the largest daily number of cases in the weeks of Monday and found nine cases containing the more contagious COVID-19 mutant since Thursday. “We’ve seen an increase locally … But we don’t see the big spikes we did in December and January. Middlesex-London Health Officer Chris McKee said Monday. .. “It’s really a race now. Can we have enough vaccines in our weapons to really survive what appears to be the third wave without causing excessive deaths?” Mayor Ed Holder warned 16 people who were not wearing or improperly wearing masks at Masonville Place on the weekends by city hall ordinance officials on Monday.

Article content “They noticed an increasing trend of people who didn’t wear masks properly,” he said. “Wearing a mask under your chin does not prevent the spread of COVID-19. At this stage of the game, there is no excuse because the mask is not new. Everyone wears it safely and properly. You need to know how. “ Officers of the Annex also fined restaurants where more than four people were sitting at the table, Holder said. Violates the rules of the Orange Zone. Other restaurants have also issued warnings, according to Holder. The Middlesex-London Health Unit reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the highest total of the day since February 13. Long-term care or retirement home. Since Thursday, nine new COVID-19 cases, including more contagious variants, have been reported in the London region, bringing the total to 21 cases, McKee said. There is nothing related to travel. He said Tuesday’s daily report would show at least two additional atypical cases. Holders have seen significant public complaints about violations to the city hall since the London region moved from the red (administrative) zone in the middle of Ontario’s five-tier restriction framework to orange (restriction) on March 1. He said it was not increasing. When officials of the Annex visit the company, they still have education as their main goal, but will not hesitate to issue tickets when needed, Holder said. Middlesex County Warden Cathy Burghardt-Jesson said most residents and businesses in the county follow public health regulations to prevent them from being exposed to strict restrictions again.

Article content “Although it’s a small group, people are very grateful to be able to go to a local restaurant,” she said. “Restaurant is pleased to have people at the door. I think they’re doing everything they might not be able to take it away.” In COVID-19 cases, including an increasing number of more contagious variants in the London area, McKee said it was important for people to limit their direct contact and comply with public health regulations. “Approximately two-thirds of our cases, both variants of concern and others, are associated with contact with positive cases at this point. The number of contacts per case has actually increased. I see it, which is a sign that more people are gathering, “he said. “Remind me again that I avoid close contact indoors without a mask.” According to McKee, the health sector hopes to expand the target age group for the COVID-19 vaccine in the next few weeks as it functions through a crowd of more than 80 people. Elderly people over the age of 80 in the London area began receiving their shots on Thursday. Since then, the clinics of the Western Fair District Agriplex and Karadoc Community Center in the mountains. Bridges gave the first dose to up to 3,000 older people, McKee said. McKee said the pace of vaccination reservations for a crowd of more than 80 people in the London area slowed considerably after intense demand filled thousands of spots within hours last Tuesday. “This means that the majority of people over the age of 80 who are interested in getting vaccinated have made a reservation. Anyone who remains can book a shot (book time). Please do it, “he said. The Health Unit estimates that approximately 20,000 people over the age of 80 have booked vaccinations at Agriplex and Mount in the coming weeks. A bridge clinic serving London and Middlesex, Elgin, Oxford, Huron and Perth counties. According to McKee, there are about 30,000 people over the age of 80 in the clinic’s catchment area, but some have already been vaccinated as part of vaccination in nursing homes and retirement homes. [email protected]

