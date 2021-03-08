Night shifts are a risk of cancer and new studies may explain why





Many past studies have linked night shift work to an increased risk of developing multiple health problems, including high blood pressure and cancer. For new research why Keep in mind that working at these strange times can increase your chances of developing cancer, and working at night will cause your body clock to shift. Recently published new research Pineal Gland Research Journal, Comes from Washington State University Health Sciences Spokane. To assess the impact of night shift work on the human body and how it relates to cancer risk, researchers asked healthy participants to follow a simulated day-night shift schedule. .. Image via Bala Koritala Using data from these participants, researchers found that night shift work schedules disrupted the body’s 24-hour clock, resulting in the removal of certain cancer-related genes from the rhythm. This change increases workers’ risk of DNA damage. Although the risk of DNA damage is amplified, night shifts also impair the body’s ability to repair DNA, usually reducing some of the damage. According to researchers, this may explain why night shift workers appear to be at increased risk of developing certain cancers. Shobhan Gaddameedhi, co-author of this study Description: There is increasing evidence that cancer is more prevalent in night shift workers, and the World Health Organization’s International Cancer Research Institute has classified night shifts as potentially carcinogenic. However, it is unclear why night shift work increases the risk of cancer, and our study has tried to address this.

