A new study warns that Pfizer and Modana’s COVID-19 vaccine may be much less effective against South African variants.





Despite increasing global distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, variants of the virus that emerged in late 2020 could disrupt the world’s mission to achieve herd immunity, he said. New research Approved for publication in Nature. Researchers will scientifically examine South Africa’s COVID-19 mutation, called B.1.351, and analyze whether these pathogens are more resistant to the immune response motivated by available vaccines. .. Body fluid samples, convalescent plasma and vaccinated serum, were collected to determine the amount of COVID-19 neutralizing antibody in volunteers who recovered from a documented COVID-19 infection. This highlights potential reinfection concerns. When analyzing the sera of volunteer vaccinated individuals or body fluids from fully vaccinated individuals, the results were similarly harsh. Neutralizing activity was “significantly lower” than B.1.351, regardless of which vaccine patient received. The Moderna vaccine candidate was found to be 12.4 times less effective against the South African variant, and the Pfizer vaccine candidate was found to be approximately 10.3 times less effective. The silver lining may be that both vaccine candidates have held up well against the British variant of COVID-19. “Especially in the light of recent reports that both the Novavax and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have shown a significant reduction in efficacy in South Africa, the overall findings are of concern,” the authors conclude. B.1.351 was first born in South Africa of the same name and spread rapidly around the world. US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Report 81 confirmed cases across 20 separate jurisdictions in the United States First known case Detected in the United States in January 2021, the official CDC statement calls for further research on this variant. Both the UK and South African versions of COVID-19 show specific mutations in the binding sites of peplomers. This limits the way antibodies produced by the human immune system fight the virus. “If the virus continues to spread and more serious mutations accumulate, we may be accused of continuously tracking the evolving SARS-CoV-2, as we have done for the influenza virus for a long time. There is, “the author warns. “Such considerations require that the virus infection be stopped as quickly as possible by doubling the mitigation measures and facilitating the deployment of the vaccine.” In response to mutations and concerns about the efficacy of approved vaccines, pharmaceutical companies have published studies to observe how variants develop. In January Pfizer announces The vaccine responds well to 16 different mutations. Meanwhile, Moderna has announced that it is working on a booster vaccine to fill the gap that the first vaccine missed when fighting the COVID-19 variant.

