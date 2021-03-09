Vermont confirms first case of British viral variant in Chittenden County





Burlington Wastewater Treatment Facility in Lavalley Lane, Burlington. File photo by Bob LoCicero / VT Digger Vermont has registered the first case of a B.1.1.7 variant of Covid-19, a more contagious mutation of the virus that originated in the United Kingdom, a health ministry official said Monday. Authorities first detected the presence of mutants in Burlington wastewater samples Almost a month ago.. The incident reported on Monday was detected in specimens taken from residents of Chittenden County, the agency said. statement.. Health Commissioner Mark Levine emphasized that the arrival of the variant is a concern, but not a surprise. “This and other variants have been around the United States for some time, so I was hoping to find evidence here,” Levin said. “In fact, we are the last state of New England where it was detected.” Health officials are on the alert because this variant is more contagious than the predominant virus strain in Vermont. However, Levin urges Vermonters to be confident in the state’s efforts to vaccinate people, as the vaccine in use has been shown to effectively protect against B.1.1.7 mutants. did. “We are working to vaccinate people as soon as possible, and I ask everyone who qualifies for each stage to be vaccinated,” Levin said. “But it turns out that the variants are here, so it’s more important than ever for everyone to follow our guidance to prevent infection. Wear masks, keep 6 feet away from each other, and get crowded. Please avoid the place. “ Burlington has been monitoring wastewater for viral activity since August last year and announced that it will begin testing wastewater in January. For B.1.1.7 shares.. The city first detected traces of strain in wastewater samples on February 11. Forty-nine states and territories have enrolled cases of B.1.1.7. Variant, the Ministry of Health said on Monday. Meanwhile, scientists are working to determine the level of protection provided by the vaccine against strains that have emerged in South Africa and Brazil. Vaccines provide equivalent protection against B.1.1.7, while Pfizer vaccines have been shown to provide Weak protection The first strain detected in South Africa against B.1.351 — not detected in Vermont.Scientists are working on development New way To effectively vaccinate people against those varieties. VTDigger is undertaken by: Sign up for a guide to the global coronavirus outbreak and its impact on Vermont to keep up-to-date development information in your inbox.

