I found it early in the morning because few nurses were checking me. I couldn’t speak. Among the dozens of other tubes, wires, and sensors attached to my body were a breathing tube that went into my mouth and another that went into my nose. They all reminded me that the pool diving accident on June 1, 2002 was not a shrug nightmare. My left lung was crushed while I was drowning. My right vocal cord was paralyzed. The nurse who tried to suck my lungs clogged the tube before turning on the suction. When I was lying there, all I could think of was that I had to live and I had to leave. After two weeks of life support in ICU, I left. My body, paralyzed below my shoulders, felt completely empty. It was like someone else’s, looking down from the eyes of a stranger. I survived both the accident and the surgery that the doctor said I might not survive. It gave me hope to go against those probabilities. But I also realized the significance of survival. It was daunting, to say the least. I had to stay calm and focus on what I needed to stay alive. Life was so irregular and too unrealistic in this reality that I felt like I slapped a face I had never seen come. I’m 24 and the days I knew are over. You have to start over and create your own new version. It was horrifying, but I grabbed a piece of that hope. Knowing that imagination and creativity are essential to finding happiness again, I decided to live a fulfilling life. During my two-month stay at Mount Sinai Hospital, I saw the Manhattan skyline through an ambulance window and thought I had the right to dream of greatness in the future. My home, New York, is the embodiment of resilience. Coordination, Redefinition, Adaptation—Any word you want to use to describe surviving a traumatic event takes time. After crushing the two vertebrae of the neck, 99% of the body could not move or feel. Instead of sleeping on Mount Sinai, I was staring at my hands. Telling them to move their fingers was like trying to open the door with their eyesight. Everything I knew about what it meant to wake up, go for a run, and take a shower before going to work felt like another life. I often portrayed the past, looked at the present I had, and thought it might be too much to dream of more. Resilience is a muscle that grows slowly. The next three years were fierce. I returned to my childhood home in Bronxville, NY, and focused on the only thing I could do at the time: daily physiotherapy and occupational therapy. I felt guilty, so I may have worked hard on rehabilitation. When you survive a near-death experience, you are left with a near-death feeling. I could think of trying to meet all the efforts that surgeons and doctors took to send me home so that my mother, grandmother, father, sisters, and brothers could sit in turns. All I could do was do anything. And I’m sleeping beside me. How can I be good enough to show them what their compassion means to me? What can I do to keep them from feeling the trauma of asking me what happened? But it got better. After the accident, I didn’t leave home for three years, except to go to the hospital for treatment. I was at home with my personal quarantine because I didn’t have access to the world as I knew at the time. In the endless hours of daily exercise, I set small goals to feel a sense of accomplishment. My situation was frustrating, but the days became steadily more interesting and I became more patient. Instead of focusing on what you can’t do, you focus on what you can do. Francesco Clark, Founder of Clark’s Botanicals I started keeping a diary and contacting my friends by email updating my life. I knew very little. My email was forwarded to someone I had never met, skipped sending for a week and a stranger sent me a letter asking why. It’s nice to stay connected with my group and meet new people, if not like before. My body is different, but I knew that I was still the same person, so it was okay. In fact, my thinking process is probably better than before. I felt more in harmony with my heart and more comprehensive about the meaning of having a life. It also realized that I was worth speaking for myself and wanted to be seen. My spinal cord injury had a serious impact not only on my mobility but also on my skin. My body has lost the ability to sweat in order to regulate itself with changes in body temperature. I looked 10 years older. My skin was red and had patches that were too oily or too dry. Finding a natural solution to this problem was another step forward. While working in a hospital bed, I started the skin care line Clark’s Botanicals in 2010. The daily rituals of skin care have regained some power for what I can do without the need for help. I had a new self-consciousness in CB and even bigger goals. Eventually, my new business and long-term communication became the suggestion for a book that would turn into a memoir, “Walking Paper: My Life-changing Accidents and Business Returning to My Feet.” Some of the mobility, such as the rotation of the right wrist, has returned and I was able to use the fork myself. The arms and core have become stronger, making it easier to sit in a wheelchair. It took a lot of effort to start over my life, but my personal and professional routines have come to focus on experiencing “and” rather than “or”. COVID-19 and its associated quarantine allowed me to revisit these crucial moments again. Images of people wearing hospital ventilators reminded me of my experience and the fear of being tied to various tubes. Being at home rekindled the old way of being busy so that I didn’t feel overwhelmed. Researching and reading vaccines provided the same excitement and malaise that stem cell headlines once did when considering regrowth of nerves in the spine. But the big difference is that this pandemic is happening to all of us at once. I’m looking forward to it. Our feelings of loneliness, anxiety, and despair are not as special weights as I am after my accident. Knowing that helps create a normal sensation at unusual times. We understand more than ever that we are not the only ones. That said, the first few months of quarantine have never been easier for me. In fact, I felt vulnerable and very cautious, depending on how quickly the virus spread, when I heard the news and announced the mortality rate. But the job wasn’t too shocking. A new inconvenience that many have felt is that life with disabilities is becoming more commonplace. The disabled community has always focused on the liquidity of different situations, but now everyone needs to learn to adapt to zoom calls, masks, and social circles and different ways to make the environment flexible. had. This shift actually benefited my business, as we were accustomed to the idea that things are constantly changing. Working from home has remained the same, and not only has it grown, but the number of teammates has also increased. Respecting the imbalance in life enables a more balanced workplace. It gives everyone the elegance and community they need to find a solution. No one is an island, even at home. What we are looking forward to is that it is wonderful to see us coming to a place where we can think about life after the blockade, that is, where we can think about life and duration. I’ve come a long way from my near-death experience and quarantine, but I’ve also figured out how to survive this moment. Inconvenience is part of my daily life as a wheelchair user, but so is adaptation. I’m not going to stop doing what I want to do. The future is no longer lonely. Without being bound by a sense of admiration for the past, my partner and I spend fulfilling and happy days with our family. And once this pandemic is over, there may not be a general need for super-flexibility, but that doesn't mean that the lessons we have learned about making society more accessible should be lost. .. If anything, it should stimulate conversations about how to make accommodation permanent for those who need it. Adapting is powerful, but it can be difficult. There is also a life after the tragedy and a future that will mourn what has been lost. The future is what we build together, which requires empathy, strength, and compassion. I'm still looking over the New York City skyline to see its resilience. Only now is everyone aware of the chance to start again.