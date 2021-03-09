Vaccine Vacancy-Multiple Providers Lacking People To Give COVID-19 Shots





According to the Louisiana Department of Health, people in Louisiana have been given more than 1.2 million coronavirus vaccines. It is estimated that 11.27% of Region 1’s population, including Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard, and Plaquemins Parish, receive at least one dose. In the months since the coronavirus vaccine was first available, Dr. Jennifer Aveno, director of the New Orleans Public Health Service, said that both the supply of injections and the motivation of vaccinated people increased. say. 8,000 people who are not in the state’s current vaccine priority group are on the city’s 311 waiting list to receive the vaccine. Avegno says it’s time to qualify more people before the virus variants settle. “We are really in competition with variants,” Avegno said. “Our supply will not surge suddenly in the coming weeks, but it is much better. Therefore, more people will be able to vaccinate prior to these variants that become established in the United States. And could actually stop or at least slow down the fourth surge that could occur in the future. “ LDH reports that cases of British variants have already been confirmed in Metro New Orleans. Fergie Lewis has called local pharmacies and hospitals for the past month in an attempt to find additional doses of the vaccine. She is not in the state’s current priority group to receive the vaccine, but she was shot on Sunday by the Midcity Clinic with a vaccine cancellation. “I’m glad I have one less person to worry about, and I feel that there are more people who can get the dose of waste … ask because you never ask. No harm I know when it will work for you to get it, “Lewis said. Both Luis and Avegno said the state should allow more people to be vaccinated. In a statement to WDSU News, Shauna Sanford Communications Director of the Governor’s Office said: “The Governor’s Office and LDH are constantly assessing the supply of vaccines and when to add new groups to the eligibility list. Supply is in demand. Vaccines and supplies that are already in place to help expand are available. When it comes to those who are not yet qualified to maintain patience, their turn comes. This is an ongoing effort and updates will be announced. LDH is about 48% of the current priority group in Louisiana. Is estimated to have been vaccinated at least once. “

