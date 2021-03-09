Record-level new active COVID cases in Sudbury

Photo by Getty Images / Getty Images

Article content The Sudbury region has reached another tough record. Public Health Sudbury and Districts announced on Monday that it had identified 34 new cases of COVID-19. This caused the total number of active cases in the catchment to surge to 204, the highest since the pandemic began a year ago. All new cases are in Greater Sudbury. To date, there have been 614 resolutions, including 14 deaths, half of which were due to outbreaks at Amberwood Suites. Of the new cases, 10 are under the age of 19 and 15 are between the ages of 20 and 39. Seven are 40-59 years old and two are 60-79 years old. There are several active outbreaks, all within Greater Sudbury. Public health reported an outbreak within a Jericho group home in Lars Sudbury. At Sudbury Development Services; at Wolford’s Retirement Residence. It also occurs at seven schools in the city. There is some good news. Health Sciences North reports only one COVID-positive patient. Eight others are waiting for the test results, but no one is in the intensive care unit.

Article content Public health will also be on February 27th at Urban Air Adventure Park, 1066 Barrydowne Rd. We announced on Monday that those who participated in the event may be at increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 (see page A3 for details). Monday figures continue to trend high COVID numbers in the region. For example, another two-digit increase in the COVID-19 number was registered on Sunday. All were in the city itself, except for one of the 18 new cases reported. The other was in the Sudbury district. According to Public Health Sudbury and Districts, 6 of the new cases were associated with outbreaks and another 6 were due to close contact with confirmed cases. The source of exposure could not be identified in two cases (meaning community infections), but three remained under investigation. Most of the recent cases were again under the age of 40. Five were under the age of 19 and eight were between the ages of 20 and 39. Five cases were people between the ages of 40 and 59, and one individual was, most worriedly, over the age of 80. By Sunday, 10 cases had been resolved, but the overall number was still on the rise. The increase on Sunday was followed by a surge of 22 new cases on Saturday, 30 on Friday, 16 on Thursday, 18 on Wednesday and 28 on Tuesday. Last Monday, the Sudbury region aggregated 32 cases and set a record for the past day. On Friday, the state announced that Sudbury and the district would move to the red zone of the COVID-19 framework, which was color-coded on Monday. This introduces new restrictions and recommendations.

Article content “Valid additional measures include collection restrictions, further restrictions on sports and recreational facilities, retail capacity limits, and the closure of cinemas and performing arts centers,” said the Health Unit. “Regardless of the level of the framework, it is important to maintain public health measures to delay or limit the spread of COVID-19.” Of particular concern is the increasing prevalence of mutant strains in the community. “There is an increasing number of more contagious viruses, called COVID-19VOC or variants of concern,” said Dr. Penny Satcliffe, director of health care. “There is ample evidence that the community is particularly widespread in Greater Sudbury, which means that individual and community behavioral thresholds need to be much lower.” Public health has said that the safest option is to limit close contact with your family. Do not go to work or school when you are at home and ill. Avoid non-essential trips. Practice physical distance and don’t forget to wear a mask and wash your hands. For every outing, keep screening yourself for symptoms and practice safe behavior for COVID. For more information or if you have any questions, please visit phsd.ca / COVID-19 or call Public Health (705-522-9200 (toll free 1-866-522-9200)). [email protected] Twitter: @SudburyStar Safety procedure – The area is currently in the Red / Control Zone of the state’s COVID-19 compliant framework, so everyone avoids non-essential trips, goes out only for essential reasons, and works remotely when possible. Please note that it is expected to do.

Article content – If any of the symptoms of COVID-19 occur, the entire family should be quarantined until the test results are negative or a medical professional provides an alternative diagnosis. – If not tested or otherwise diagnosed, all members of the household should be self-quarantined according to public health instructions. – COVID-19 test appointments can be arranged through the Health Sciences North Evaluation Center. The recommended option is to request a reservation online at secure.hsnsudbury.ca / COVID19AppointmentRequest or call 705-671-7373 during normal business hours.