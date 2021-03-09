Increased COVID vaccination in Allegany County. One death reported | News

Belmont — Allegany County no longer has the worst COVID-19 vaccination record in the state.
As of Monday morning, the state’s Ministry of Public Health reported that residents of 6,767 counties had been vaccinated at least once.
This increase is due to the 500-shot clinic held at Genecy Valley Central School on Friday and the 3,500-shot clinic running over five days at Jamestown Community College on the Olean campus.
Of all the vaccines received by the county residents, the first 1,900 doses were given by the county health ministry and the 603 second doses were given by the county health department.
Alleghany County has consistently tracked other parts of the state until this weekend, surpassing five counties in terms of population and receiving at least one vaccination.
Adjacent Steuben County recorded a 13.4% percentage, and Orleans County along Lake Ontario recorded a 13.5%.
The county is still below the state average of 18.8% on Monday morning, with 9.4% of the states completing the vaccine series. This county also lags behind the other four counties in western New York. Erie County leads the region with 19.2%.
Kings County (Brooklyn Autonomous Region) and Bronx County reported the lowest rate of 13.3% in the state. Hamilton County, with only 4,434 people living entirely within the boundaries of Adirondack Park, reported a 48.1% share of the state’s lead.
Better news was also reported on Monday, with county health officials reporting a significant reduction in the backlog of people on the vaccine waiting list.
Teresa Moore, a public health educator at the agency, said: “We are looking for residents over the age of 65 who are interested in the COVID-19 vaccine to add to this waiting list.”
The Health Department and Aging Department work with local pharmacies, hospitals and clinics to maintain a centralized waiting list.
If you want to be on the waiting list, www.alleganyco.com Alternatively, call the Allegany County Office for the Aging ((585) 268-9390) or the Allegany County Department of Health ((585) 268-9250) and press # 4 for assistance.
COVID-19 Case Count It rose again over the weekend, recording one new death from the virus.
Authorities reported three new cases on Monday, bringing the total to date to 2,987. Since Friday (numbers on the county website were not updated on Saturday or Sunday), the number of cases has increased by 13.
To date, 2,897 people have recovered, 82 have died, and 9 are still active.
The number of quarantine and quarantine residents also declined over the weekend. As of Monday, 149 inhabitants were in quarantine, down from 203 on Friday. In total, 10,781 quarantine or quarantine orders were ordered.
..
