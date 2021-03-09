Coronavirus: Latest development in the Greater Toronto Area on March 8th





This is the latest development Coronavirus A pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area on Monday. Toronto, Peel region moves to gray blockade restrictions under Ontario’s COVID-19 framework The limit change took effect on Monday at 12:01 am when the Toronto and Peel regions moved to the gray zone and North Bay moved to the red zone of the state’s COVID-19 framework. Stay-at-home orders in all three regions have also been lifted. The story continues under the ad This is what you can and cannot do below Ontario Gray Blockade Level Limits: read more: Toronto, Peel region moves to gray blockade restrictions under Ontario’s COVID-19 framework Toronto Launches Vaccine Reservation Website Until Ontario System Is Ready Toronto has launched its own website and hotline to book the COVID-19 vaccine as it waits for the state system to debut. According to the website, reservations are currently only available to priority groups identified by the state. They include people over the age of 80, some healthcare professionals, and indigenous adults. read more: Coronavirus: Toronto Launches Vaccine Reservation Website Until Ontario System Is Ready The story continues under the ad Toronto opens three mass vaccination clinics two weeks early to increase supply The city of Toronto plans to open three mass vaccination clinics on March 17, due to increased supply of COVID-19 vaccine. The Metro Toronto Convention Center, Scarborough Town Center, and Toronto Congress Center clinics are open to residents over the age of 80. They are open 7 days a week from 11am to 8pm read more: Toronto opens three mass vaccination clinics two weeks early to increase supply Malls in the Greater Toronto Area entering the gray zone use door staff, capacity tracking technology Malls in the Greater Toronto Area use capacity tracking technology and staff assigned to doors to comply with COVID-19 regulations that came into force in parts of the area on Monday. The story continues under the ad State regulations allow the opening of non-essential stores and malls in the Peel region adjacent to Toronto, but capacity must be maintained at 25% or less. [ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ] Oxford Property says staff will be at the entrance to the designated Yorkdale, Square One and Scarborough Town Centers to prevent people from entering when capacity is reached. Trend story Daylight Saving Time is back — and the battle for clock changes is back

Ontario reports more than 1,600 new cases of coronavirus and 10 more deaths read more: Malls in the Greater Toronto Area entering the gray zone use door staff, capacity tracking technology GTA case status Ontario reported a total of 1,631 new cases of coronavirus on Monday. Of them: 568 was in toronto

322 was in the Peel area

119 were in the York area

68 were in the Durham area

51 people were in the Halton area









Ontario reports more than 1,600 new cases and 10 more deaths Ontario reported 1,631 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, recording the largest daily increase in more than a month. Currently, the total number of states is 309,927. The story continues under the ad However, in a late Monday morning update, the Ontario government said, “The number of cases is higher than expected due to the data catch-up process associated with the state’s CCM system.” At a press conference on Monday afternoon, Dr. Barbara Jaffe, Associate Chief Medical Officer, Ontario, said the actual number of new cases is likely to be close to 1,300. With an additional 10 deaths recorded, the state’s death toll increased to 7,077. The number of resolved cases increased by 994 from the previous day. The government said 38,063 tests had been processed in the last 24 hours. As of 8 pm on Sunday, the state was receiving 912,486 COVID-19 vaccines, an increase of 21,882 on the final day. read more: Ontario reports more than 1,600 new cases of coronavirus and 10 more deaths Cases, deaths, and outbreaks at nursing care facilities in Ontario According to the Ministry of Nursing, 3,748 deaths were reported between residents and patients in long-term care facilities throughout Ontario, remaining the same as Sunday. A total of 11 virus-related deaths have been reported among staff. The story continues under the ad Currently, there are 84 outbreaks in housing, which is the same as the previous day. The ministry also showed that there are currently 55 active cases among long-term care residents and 139 active cases among staff, neither of which has changed in the last 24 hours. Case studies between students and staff in Ontario schools and day care centers To date, there have been a total of 9,233 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario, according to government statistics. This is an additional 95 cases on the final day — 84 student cases and 11 staff cases. Cases of COVID-19 are currently from 734 of the 4,828 schools in the state. Thirty schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government said. A total of 2,821 cases were confirmed in daycare centers and at home, an increase of 34 cases (20 new children and 14 staff members). Of the 5,268 child care centers in Ontario, 162 currently have cases and 40 are closed. The story continues under the ad — Use files from The Canadian Press









