Utah expects a reduction in the backlog of COVID-19 deaths this year and an overall increase in non-viral deaths.





The Utah Department of Health’s chief coroner said the death toll increased last year, but not all due to COVID-19. According to state law, all deaths due to public health importance are classified in the Utah Medical Inspector’s Office, which investigated all deaths from COVID-19 in Utah. “COVID is a disease that affects many organ systems. It is the most prominent and most well-known respiratory symptom it causes, and most of the deaths we see are associated with respiratory failure due to acute lung injury. “We do,” said Dr. Eric Kristensen, chief inspector of Utah, in an interview. At FOX 13 on Monday. The office investigated and determined COVID-19 as the cause of 1,977 Utine’s death as of Monday, but Dr. Kristensen says only about 8 percent of them required an autopsy. Most of the deaths were reported by hospitals, health departments, and funeral homes, and the coroner’s office had to investigate with records and additional paperwork. At some point in the pandemic, the coroner’s office was delinquent in about 250 proceedings, but since then the number has dropped to about 160. “The biggest challenge we faced was during this recent surge. December, January and February were so large that we kept up with what was coming in. “We just documented,” said Dr. Kristensen, who said the backlog of deaths decreased as the overall number of COVID-19s decreased across the state. “This is not this volume, it’s the habit we do.” Christensen said his staff also completed autopsies for other COVID-19-related deaths involving out-of-state residents in Utah, but are included in Utah Health Department data. Said he didn’t. “I’m busy and I’m sure it’s not all due to COVID. The number of deaths here has increased significantly, some directly due to COVID, but the majority do. Not. “ He noted that the overall death toll has increased over the past year and that his department has conducted an additional 16 percent of tests. Except for the growing population in Utah, he doesn’t know exactly why the death toll other than the coronavirus has increased. Despite his death, Dr. Kristensen and his staff are not doing an easy job. “There is a story and family that accompanies all of these numbers reported,” he said. “Often the story is surprisingly similar, but sadly.” Dr. Christensen predicts that the backlog will continue to decline as more records and reports can be tracked. He admits that it is usually a delay in requesting records, which leads to a delay in reporting deaths. “Similar things are reported 20 to 30 times a day, but frankly, it’s really heartbreaking,” he said.

